Watch: Charles Barkley Once Cursed Twice On Live TV
Charles Barkley is one of the people who can get away with saying anything.
He is almost untouchable when it comes to these matters. Proof of that was when he once cursed twice during an Inside The NBA broadcast.
After he realized he cursed once, he immediately followed it up with another.
"I'm being honest," Barkley said on TV. "I don't want to be one of these assholes on television. Oh, oh, I mean jackasses. I'm sorry, I apologize."
Barkley even appeared to feel bad about it.
"That's the first time I've ever cursed," Barkley said. "I apologize."
Co-host Shaquille O'Neal began laughing uncontrollably in the middle of the broadcast. He then offered Barkley some support.
"Chuck, I'll tell you what, I will pay your fines to the FCC," O'Neal said
MCGRADY, CARTER BECOME MINORITY NFL OWNERS
Former NBA stars Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter are ready to see the game from a different level.
On Thursday, they announced they were joining the Buffalo Bills as a minority owners. They delivered the news via social media.
"I'm excited to share that I've joined the Buffalo Bills organization as a minority owner -- a dream come true for me and my family," McGrady said in an Instagram post. "Sports have been a lifelong passion, and the chance to contribute to such a top-tier organization is a true honor.
McGrady was a seven-time All-Star during his career, playing with the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. He had his years with the Magic, where he became one of the league's top five players at one point. The only thing that slowed him down was a back injury with the Rockets.
