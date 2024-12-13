Back In The Day NBA

Watch: Charles Barkley Once Cursed Twice On Live TV

Shandel Richardson

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Charles Barkley is one of the people who can get away with saying anything.

He is almost untouchable when it comes to these matters. Proof of that was when he once cursed twice during an Inside The NBA broadcast.

After he realized he cursed once, he immediately followed it up with another.

"I'm being honest," Barkley said on TV. "I don't want to be one of these assholes on television. Oh, oh, I mean jackasses. I'm sorry, I apologize."

Posted by SportCard on Thursday, November 7, 2024


Barkley even appeared to feel bad about it.


"That's the first time I've ever cursed," Barkley said. "I apologize."

Co-host Shaquille O'Neal began laughing uncontrollably in the middle of the broadcast. He then offered Barkley some support.




"Chuck, I'll tell you what, I will pay your fines to the FCC," O'Neal said

MCGRADY, CARTER BECOME MINORITY NFL OWNERS

Former NBA stars Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter are ready to see the game from a different level.

On Thursday, they announced they were joining the Buffalo Bills as a minority owners. They delivered the news via social media.

"I'm excited to share that I've joined the Buffalo Bills organization as a minority owner -- a dream come true for me and my family," McGrady said in an Instagram post. "Sports have been a lifelong passion, and the chance to contribute to such a top-tier organization is a true honor.

McGrady was a seven-time All-Star during his career, playing with the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. He had his years with the Magic, where he became one of the league's top five players at one point. The only thing that slowed him down was a back injury with the Rockets.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com