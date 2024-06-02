Back In The Day NBA

Watch Comedian Frank Caliendo Perfectly Impersonate The Late Bill Walton

Shandel Richardson

The past week has been about sharing memories and favorite moments involving the late NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton.

Walton died last Monday after a long bout with cancer. He was 71.

It brought out everyone from Larry Bird to Mike Breen to the league itself to conjure their memories. Many were moving and emotional but comedian Frank Caliendo chose to honor Walton by sharing the time they spent during a broadcast of a college basketball game between Arizona State and Oregon.

It gave Caliendo a chance to impersonate Walton on-air as only he could. On the night Walton passed away, Caliendo shared the video on his social media pages.

Caliendo wrote this as the caption: "A night I will never forget… With Bill Walton and Dave Pasch at the ASU/Oregon game a few years back. Bill couldn’t have been more gracious… he wanted me to stay and do the rest of the game. Dave wanted to schedule an appointment with a therapist.#rip#billwalton."

After a dominant career at UCLA, Walton was the No. 1 pick by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 1974 NBA draft. He led the Blazers to a title in 1977 against Julius "Dr. J" Erving and the New Jersey Nets. Walton then helped the Larry Bird-led Boston Celtics win another championship in 1986.

Here's what NBA commissioner Adam Silver released after Walton's death:

“Bill Walton was truly one of a kind.  As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position.  His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships and a spot on the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams.  Bill then translated his infectious enthusiasm and love for the game to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary which entertained generations of basketball fans.  But what I will remember most about him was his zest for life.  He was a regular presence at league events – always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth.  I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy and admired the time he took with every person he encountered."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

