Watch NBA Champion Kenny Smith's Hilarious Attempt At Freestyle Rapping
TNT analyst Kenny Smith is known for a lot of things.
He's a two-time NBA champion. He's one of the better sports commentators out there. But years ago, Smith attempted to freestyle rap. It wasn't one of his better performances.
A video resurfaced of Smith rapping during an appearance on "Rap City" on BET. You can check it out below. The video appears to be from the early 2000s.
Smith, who played at North Carolina, helped lead the Houston Rockets to back-to-back championships in 1994 and 1995. He teamed with the likes of Sam Cassell, Hakeem Olajuwon, Clyde Drexler, Vernon Maxwell and Robert Horry. Those teams are largely discredited because they won the two years Michael Jordan retired from basketball.
Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to three straight titles from 1991-93 before retiring following the murder of his father. After 18 months off, Jordan returned. The Bulls lost in the half of a season he returned but then won three more championships from 1996-98.
Even though the Rockets defeated the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic in their championship runs, the belief is the Jordan-led Bulls would have won eight straight titles had he not retired.
After his playing career ended, Smith blossomed into his role as an analyst for TNT. He is arguably among the most popular broadcasters in the game. He ranks up there with Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Reggie Miller on the network.
