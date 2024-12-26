Why Charles Barkley Was "Pissed" After Losing MVP To Magic Johnson In 1990
Charles Barkley is often criticized for his lack of championships.
His number of MVPs also impacts his status among the NBA greats. While there is no telling if Barkley would have won a title if things went his way against the Chicago Bulls, he feels he deserved another MVP. In 1990, he was involved in one of the closest votes in league history with Magic Johnson.
Johnson won despite Barkley receiving more first-place votes (38-27). Johnson finished with 22 more voting points. Barkley addressed it during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show.
"I should've won the MVP," Barkley said. "Magic Johnson, we had the closest vote in the history of the NBA. I had a great year in Philly ... I knew it was going to come down to the wire but what really bothered me ... I think I beat him in first-place votes and then I didn't get any other votes. I was like, `Wait a minute. You've got to put me first or second, worst case scenario third."'
Barkley averaged 25.2 points and 11.5 rebounds and shot a career-high .60 percent, helping the Philadelphia 76ers to a 53-29 record. That was second-best in the Eastern Conference to the eventual champion Detroit Pistons. Johnson averaged 22.3 points, 11.5 assists, and 6.6 rebounds while leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a league-best 63 wins in their first season without Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Barkley felt he lost because he wasn't a media favorite back then.
"I was so mad," Barkley said. "I said, `Hey, I don't mind losing the award' ... I was really pissed. Our job on television is to be fair and honest. Fans might disagree with me but no fan has ever said, `You know what, you took personal shots at a guy or you have a personal vendetta against a guy."'
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI.
