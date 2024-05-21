Will Luka Doncic Vs. Anthony Edwards Have A Michael Jordan-Larry Bird Feel?
It was 1986 when Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan first met Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
The elder Bird, who had the far superior team, made quick work of the Bulls. It was just Jordan's second year in the NBA but he still followed up a 49-point performance in Game 1 with the memorable 63-point effort in Game 2. Lost in all the Jordan hoopla was Bird averaging 28.3 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Thirty-eight years later, the league may be on the verge of another epic matchup between players with similar games. On Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks open play in the Western Conference finals.
It is the first postseason meeting between the T-Wolves' Anthony Edwards and Luka Doncic of the Mavs. A video posted on social media by the Dunk Dynasty podcast provides a great look at how this individual matchup could resemble Jordan vs. Bird.
Doncic has drawn comparisons to Bird since entering the league in 2018. He has 83 career triple-doubles, which is already 24 more than Bird. They both share crafty games but can also display athleticism.
Former NBA player Jalen Rose once said Doncic and Bird had the same "pace, court vision and versatility." Many have said the same when comparing Edwards to Jordan. It got to the point of Edwards having to distance himself from the chatter.
In a recent interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, he said "I want people to be like, 'this Anthony Edwards kid has got his own style."
Comparisons or not, this does have a chance to rival those great games between Jordan and Bird.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com