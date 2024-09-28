Back In The Day NBA

Zion Williamson Predicts Winner Of Superstar Dunk Contest

With Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Vince Carter competing in their prime, Zion Williamson predicts Vince Carter would win a slam dunk contest,

Nov 21, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter (15) reacts after scoring his 25,000 point in the NBA on a dunk on the final play of the game during the second half at State Farm Arena.
Zion Williamson believes Vince Carter would win a slam dunk contest between Carter, LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

The prediction was based on all three players participating in their prime of their careers.

"I would have to go with prime Vince because of the power and creativity he had on his dunks," Williamson said to Overtime. "I've got nothing but love and respect for Vince."

Williamson, however, wanted to make sure he gave Jordan and James their props.

"That doesn't take anything away from Mike nor LeBron," Williamson said. "I just think Vince had more creativity in his dunks."

Jordan won the slam dunk contest during NBA All-Star Weekend in 1987 and 1988. Carter won in 2000 in one of the greatest performances in the history of the event.

Williamson also states if he is betting on himself if he were in the dunk contest.

"I'm going to give Vince his respect, but I got to take myself," Williamson said. "You know my dunk package is crazy I just haven't showcased it. So, I think when I get back to America, I am going to have to im going to have to post a few dunks so people can see I stil got it."

Williamson also told The Athletic this week he is coming back this season with a vengeance.

"I'm out for straight vengeance," Williamson told Wiliam Guilloiry. "Not against any particular person. Just for myself."

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.

