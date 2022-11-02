Knicks' Finalized Injury Report Against The Hawks

On Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks are facing off at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

For the game, the Knicks have announced their final injury report (via Twitter).

Knicks: "Quentin Grimes (sore left foot) and Cam Reddish (illness) are both available for tonight’s game."

Grimes has yet to play in a game so far this season, so this could be his season debut.

As for Reddish, he has not missed a game and is averaging 8.2 points and 2.7 rebounds on 48.8% shooting from the field in less than 19 minutes of playing time per contest.

The former Duke star was acquired in a trade with the Hawks last season.

Before joining the Knicks, he had played part of three seasons with Atlanta.

The Knicks come into the night with a 3-3 record in their first six games of the season, and they are a perfect 3-0 at home.

However, they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

As for the Hawks, they come into the game with a 4-3 record in their first seven games of the season.

They are 2-2 in the four games that they have played on the road and are currently on a two-game losing streak.

The two teams faced off in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, and the Knicks were the fourth seed while the Hawks were the fifth seed.

The Hawks won the series in five games and went all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals.