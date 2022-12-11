LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-76ers Game

LaMelo Ball is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers.

On Sunday night, the Charlotte Hornets will be in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, they will remain without their best player for the contest.

All-Star LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for his 11th straight game due to an ankle injury.

He has only played in three games this season, so this will be the 24th game that he has been out.

After missing the first 13 games of the 2022-23 season, the former third-overall pick returned and played in three games.

During his third game back, he stepped on a fan's foot and hurt his ankle, and he has not played in a game since the injury last month.

In the three games that he has appeared in this season, he has averages of 19.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists per and 1.0 assists contest.

Last season, in only his second year in the NBA, he averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest in 75 games (and made the NBA All-Star Game).

Therefore, it's no surprise the Hornets have been a bad team this year, going 7-19 in their first 26 games.

They are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference and in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

As for the 76ers, they come into the evening as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-12 record in 25 games.

At home in Pennsylvania, the 76ers are 8-5, while the Hornets are an abysmal 3-10 on the road.