Cavs, Knicks And Lakers Complete A 3-Team Trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers completed a 3-team trade on Monday, and the trade was centered around former All-Star point guard Rajon Rondo being sent from Los Angeles to Cleveland.

The announcement from the Cavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.

The details can be read here, and seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Rondo went from the Lakers to the Cavs, and Denzel Valentine went from the Cavs to the Knicks.

The Lakers were able to free up the salary of Rondo, and open up a roster spot.

The trade comes after Cavs point guard Ricky Rubio tore his ACL, and now they get a replacement in Rondo who is a two-time NBA Champion point guard.

