You Won't Believe The Lead The Celtics Blew In Their Loss To The Cavs

    • November 14, 2021
    You Won't Believe The Epic Collapse The Celtics Had Against The Cavs On Saturday Night
    The Boston Celtics blew a huge second half lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.
    The Boston Celtics have not had a good start to the 2021-22 NBA season, and on Saturday it did not get any better. 

    After losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers 91-89 in Ohio, they have fallen to under .500 and have a 6-7 record. 

    Meanwhile, the Cavs have improved to a 9-5 record. 

    What's even more interesting is that their records would have probably been thought to be vis versa before the season began.

    The Celtics have a team that is expected to be a contender in the Eastern Conference, and the Cavs have been rebuilding since LeBron James left the organization in 2018. 

    In fact, the game on Saturday should have probably been won by the Celtics. 

    They had a 19-point lead with not much time remaining in the third quarter (see tweet below from Covers).

    They then lost the fourth quarter by 14-points (29-15). 

    They'll have to regroup from the heartbreaking loss fast, because they play the Cavs one more time in Ohio on Monday night. 

