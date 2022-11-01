Dwight Howard Interested In Joining Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors decided to keep a roster spot open entering the 2022-23 NBA season and a future Hall-of-Famer, who currently finds himself as a free agent, seems to be interested in this 15th roster spot.

Dwight Howard, who did not sign a new contract this offseason after playing in 60 games for the Los Angeles Lakers a season ago, has expressed interest in joining the defending world champions.

When talking with FS1’s Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast, Dwight Howard talked about how he felt “disrespected” around the league this past offseason for not getting any offers and he had some interesting comments when Sharpe asked him about the possibility of joining the Golden State Warriors.

Howard: “Oh man, that’s perfect. I’ve been a warrior my whole life; I started out at my school as a warrior. They need a big. I know they have Kevon Looney and I know they have the young blood [James] Wiseman, but I’m Dwight Howard. Wiseman can learn so much from me because he’s heading in that direction of being a great big man. I feel like even in that situation, playing with all shooters like that, Steph [Curry], the way he can get open and with me setting screens, he’s going to get more wide open. Klay [Thompson] is the same way. Draymond [Green] in the pick-and-roll with me and him, me being able to teach Wiseman how to play defense and how to block shots… I would love to play ‘Season 19’ and go out on top.”

Howard had a lot of praise for the Warriors and while the idea of him joining Golden State seems a little outlandish, he does make some valid points for himself.

The one thing Dwight Howard has always excelled at in this league is protecting the rim and being a terrific screener on offense. The Warriors utilize their bigs out on the perimeter a lot, setting screens for Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson as Howard mentioned, which is why his fit would not be terrible.

Not to mention, there are definitely similarities that exist between James Wiseman’s game and Dwight Howard’s game when he first entered the league with the Orlando Magic. Wiseman may not have the size and stature that Howard had, but his rim-protecting, rebounding and screening abilities are all the same.

Now 36-years-old, Dwight Howard is still interested in returning to the NBA for another year and contributing for a title contending team.

In 18 total seasons, Howard has averaged 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 58.7 percent from the floor. These numbers are also lower than some would expect simply because of the fact that he has taken a lesser role over the last few seasons.

Should the Warriors be interested in adding some more frontcourt help with their final roster spot they have available, it seems like Dwight Howard is ready to pick up the phone and go to work for them in search of a championship.

