Liverpool Duo Among Top 5 Fastest Premier League Players But Chelsea Defender Is No.1
Stat-keepers Opta have revealed who the fastest Premier League players have been this season.
The data provided is based on the "top speed" recorded by each player while sprinting.
Chelsea center-back Antonio Rudiger has hit an unmatched 36.7 km/h, which IF maintained over 100m would result in a world-class time of 9.81 seconds.
For context, Usain Bolt's 100m Olympic record is 9.63 seconds.
Two Liverpool players make up the top five.
Mo Salah is second with a top speed of 36.6 km/h, which was also recorded by Adama Traore prior to his move from Wolves to Barcelona.
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is third with a top speed of 36.2 km/h, while Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and Leicester City forward Patson Daka sit joint fourth, having each reached 36.1 km/h.
Top 5 Fastest Premier League Players
|Player
|Team
|Top speed
1. Antonio Rudiger
Chelsea
36.7 km/h
2. Mo Salah
Liverpool
36.6 km/h
3. Ibrahima Konate
Liverpool
36.2 km/h
=4. Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa
36.1 km/h
=4. Patson Daka
Leicester City
36.1 km/h
Speed kings Salah and Rudiger have gone head to head three times this season, with all three games ending as draws.
Liverpool and Chelsea drew 1-1 at Anfield in August, before January's meeting at Stamford Bridge ended 2-2.
Both players then played the full 120 minutes in February as the EFL Cup final ended 0-0, with Liverpool eventually beating Chelsea 11-10 in a penalty shootout.