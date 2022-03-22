Liverpool Duo Among Top 5 Fastest Premier League Players But Chelsea Defender Is No.1

Stat-keepers Opta have revealed who the fastest Premier League players have been this season.

The data provided is based on the "top speed" recorded by each player while sprinting.

Chelsea center-back Antonio Rudiger has hit an unmatched 36.7 km/h, which IF maintained over 100m would result in a world-class time of 9.81 seconds.

For context, Usain Bolt's 100m Olympic record is 9.63 seconds.

Two Liverpool players make up the top five.

Mo Salah is second with a top speed of 36.6 km/h, which was also recorded by Adama Traore prior to his move from Wolves to Barcelona.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is third with a top speed of 36.2 km/h, while Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and Leicester City forward Patson Daka sit joint fourth, having each reached 36.1 km/h.

Top 5 Fastest Premier League Players

Player Team Top speed 1. Antonio Rudiger Chelsea 36.7 km/h 2. Mo Salah Liverpool 36.6 km/h 3. Ibrahima Konate Liverpool 36.2 km/h =4. Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 36.1 km/h =4. Patson Daka Leicester City 36.1 km/h

Speed kings Salah and Rudiger have gone head to head three times this season, with all three games ending as draws.

Liverpool and Chelsea drew 1-1 at Anfield in August, before January's meeting at Stamford Bridge ended 2-2.

Both players then played the full 120 minutes in February as the EFL Cup final ended 0-0, with Liverpool eventually beating Chelsea 11-10 in a penalty shootout.