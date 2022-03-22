Skip to main content

Liverpool Duo Among Top 5 Fastest Premier League Players But Chelsea Defender Is No.1

Stat-keepers Opta have revealed who the fastest Premier League players have been this season.

The data provided is based on the "top speed" recorded by each player while sprinting.

Chelsea center-back Antonio Rudiger has hit an unmatched 36.7 km/h, which IF maintained over 100m would result in a world-class time of 9.81 seconds.

For context, Usain Bolt's 100m Olympic record is 9.63 seconds.

Two Liverpool players make up the top five.

Mo Salah is second with a top speed of 36.6 km/h, which was also recorded by Adama Traore prior to his move from Wolves to Barcelona.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is third with a top speed of 36.2 km/h, while Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and Leicester City forward Patson Daka sit joint fourth, having each reached 36.1 km/h.

Top 5 Fastest Premier League Players

These are the five current Premier League players who have reached the highest top speeds this season

PlayerTeamTop speed

1. Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea

36.7 km/h

2. Mo Salah

Liverpool

36.6 km/h

3. Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool

36.2 km/h

=4. Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa

36.1 km/h

=4. Patson Daka

Leicester City

36.1 km/h

Speed kings Salah and Rudiger have gone head to head three times this season, with all three games ending as draws.

Liverpool and Chelsea drew 1-1 at Anfield in August, before January's meeting at Stamford Bridge ended 2-2.

Both players then played the full 120 minutes in February as the EFL Cup final ended 0-0, with Liverpool eventually beating Chelsea 11-10 in a penalty shootout.

Mo Salah and Antonio Rudiger pictured competing for the ball during Liverpool's 2-2 draw at Chelsea in January 2022

Antonio Rudiger (right) and Mo Salah are the two fastest current Premier League players, according to Opta

Mo Salah and Antonio Rudiger pictured competing for the ball during Liverpool's 2-2 draw at Chelsea in January 2022
Features

Liverpool Duo Among Top 5 Fastest Premier League Players But Chelsea Defender Is No.1

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Cristiano Ronaldo (right) and Jadon Sancho applaud Manchester United fans after a game against Atalanta in 2021
Features

Cristiano Ronaldo Tops Highest Premier League Salaries List Dominated By Man United Players

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Juventus striker Paulo Dybala pictured waving at fans before his side's game against Hellas Verona in February 2022
News

Paulo Dybala Exit On Free Transfer Confirmed By Juventus With Spurs & Arsenal Possible Takers

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Luis Enrique pictured being thrown in the air by his Barcelona players after winning the Champions League in 2015
News

Next Man United Manager Candidates: Pros & Cons For Pochettino, Ten Hag, Lopetegui & Enrique

By Robert Summerscales12 hours ago
Aaron Wan-Bissaka pictured in action for Manchester United against Atalanta in 2021
Features

What Latest England Call Ups Mean For Aaron Wan-Bissaka's International Career

By Robert SummerscalesMar 21, 2022
Carlo Ancelotti pictured looking dejected during Real Madrid's 4-0 Clasico defeat by Barcelona
News

Carlo Ancelotti Says Real Madrid Defeat In Clasico Was His Fault After Tactical Mess

By Robert SummerscalesMar 21, 2022
Dani Alves celebrates a 4-0 Clasico win over Real Madrid by grabbing the Barcelona badge on his jersey
News

Barcelona Players Believe La Liga Title Dream Is Still Alive After Beating Leaders Real Madrid

By Robert SummerscalesMar 21, 2022
Wissam Ben Yedder celebrates scoring for Monaco against PSG in March 2022
News

Pochettino Slams PSG After Heavy Loss To Monaco As Mbappe Is Upstaged By Golden Boot Rival

By Robert SummerscalesMar 21, 2022
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang performs a goal celebration inspired by Dragon Ball Z after scoring for Barcelona at Real Madrid
News

Why Toni Kroos Will Have Hated Aubameyang's Dragon Ball Z Goal Celebration In El Clasico

By Robert SummerscalesMar 21, 2022