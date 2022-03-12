Mo Salah Now Joint-2nd Most Prolific Attacker In Liverpool's Premier League History

Mo Salah scored Liverpool's 2,000th Premier League goal on Saturday to help his side beat Brighton 2-0.

Salah's conversion of a second-half penalty saw Liverpool join Manchester United in the 2,000 club.

But it saw Salah move up to joint-second place on another list.

It was Salah's 115th Reds goal in the Premier League. He has also provided 43 assists, meaning he has been directly involved in 158 Premier League goals.

Salah's combined goals and assists tally is equal to that of Robbie Fowler, who scored 128 goals and made 30 assists in 202 Premier League appearances for the Reds.

Salah has either scored or assisted 7.9% of Liverpool's all-time Premier League goals.

The only player who has been more prolific in terms of his attacking stats for Liverpool in the EPL is former captain Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard was directly involved in 212 Premier League goals for his boyhood club, scoring 120 and assisting 92.

Most Goals + Assists For Liverpool In Premier League History

PL games For LFC Goals Assists Combined % of LFC's PL Goals Involved In Gerrard 504 120 92 212 10.6% Salah 171 115 43 158 7.9% Fowler 202 128 30 158 7.9%