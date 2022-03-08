Skip to main content

Mo Salah Suggests Liverpool Losing To Inter Milan Could Be A Blessing In Disguise

Mo Salah did not seem overly concerned after Liverpool were beaten at home for the first time in just over a year on Tuesday.

Liverpool lost 1-0 at Anfield in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 clash with Inter Milan, but still progressed to the quarter-finals 2-1 on aggregate.

Salah had multiple chances to keep the Reds' unbeaten streak intact, but he twice hit the woodwork on a tough night in front of goal.

Speaking to BT Sport afterwards, Salah described Inter as "a tough team".

He added: "In the away game we managed to win and the most important thing is we qualified.

"I hit the post twice. It's OK. Maybe in the next game I will score three."

Mo Salah pictured during Liverpool vs Inter Milan in Match 2022

Salah then suggested that the defeat could prove to be a blessing in disguise for Liverpool.

"We lost the game and maybe that will give us a push and it's a good game to learn from," Salah continued.

"Everyone wants to win the Champions League and the Premier League and we will fight for both so let's see."

The defeat to Inter was Liverpool's first loss at home since losing 1-0 to Fulham on March 7, 2021.

Liverpool bizarrely lost six straight home games in 2021, with Burnley, Brighton, Man City, Everton and Chelsea all winning at Anfield before Fulham.

But all of those games were played behind closed doors.

Prior to Tuesday's defeat by Inter, Liverpool had not lost at home in front of fans since March 11, 2020 when they went down 3-2 to Atletico Madrid after extra time.

Mo Salah pictured during Liverpool vs Inter Milan in Match 2022
News

Mo Salah Suggests Liverpool Losing To Inter Milan Could Be A Blessing In Disguise

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Inter Milan's Alexis Sanchez looks dejected after being sent off at Liverpool
Watch

"Dangerous" Alexis Sanchez Sent Off For Two Fouls On Thiago As Liverpool Edge Past Inter Milan

By Robert Summerscales27 minutes ago
Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring the earliest hat-trick in Champions League history
Watch

Robert Lewandowski Breaks Champions League Record As Bayern Munich Blast Past RB Salzburg

By Robert Summerscales59 minutes ago
Kylian Mbappe pictured at the Bernabeu on the eve of Real Madrid vs PSG
News

Kylian Mbappe Announces Arrival In Spain As PSG Star Is Tipped To Be Fit To Face Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during the warm-up ahead of Atletico Madrid vs Man United in February 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Stays Late On Return To Man United Training After Missing Derby With Injury

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
FIFA's logo and the Russian flag are seen displayed on a phone screen
News

FIFA Says Foreign Players Can Suspend Contracts With Russian Clubs But Union Demands More

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Hugo Lloris embraces Dele Alli after Tottenham's 5-0 win over Everton in March 2022
Watch

Everton's Dele Alli Says Emotional Goodbye To Tottenham Fans After Hugo Lloris Nudge

By Robert Summerscales8 hours ago
Harry Kane shoots past Everton's Jordan Pickford to score his 176th Premier League goal for Tottenham
News

Harry Kane Leapfrogs Thierry Henry On Premier League Goals List As Tottenham Batter Everton

By Robert SummerscalesMar 7, 2022
Ryan Yates celebrates after scoring the winning goal in Nottingham Forest's 2-1 FA Cup victory over Huddersfield Town
News

Liverpool Must Face FA Cup Giant Killers After Nottingham Forest Beat Huddersfield

By Robert SummerscalesMar 7, 2022