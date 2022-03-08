Mo Salah Suggests Liverpool Losing To Inter Milan Could Be A Blessing In Disguise

Mo Salah did not seem overly concerned after Liverpool were beaten at home for the first time in just over a year on Tuesday.

Liverpool lost 1-0 at Anfield in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 clash with Inter Milan, but still progressed to the quarter-finals 2-1 on aggregate.

Salah had multiple chances to keep the Reds' unbeaten streak intact, but he twice hit the woodwork on a tough night in front of goal.

Speaking to BT Sport afterwards, Salah described Inter as "a tough team".

He added: "In the away game we managed to win and the most important thing is we qualified.

"I hit the post twice. It's OK. Maybe in the next game I will score three."

IMAGO/Peter Byrne

Salah then suggested that the defeat could prove to be a blessing in disguise for Liverpool.

"We lost the game and maybe that will give us a push and it's a good game to learn from," Salah continued.

"Everyone wants to win the Champions League and the Premier League and we will fight for both so let's see."

The defeat to Inter was Liverpool's first loss at home since losing 1-0 to Fulham on March 7, 2021.

Liverpool bizarrely lost six straight home games in 2021, with Burnley, Brighton, Man City, Everton and Chelsea all winning at Anfield before Fulham.

But all of those games were played behind closed doors.

Prior to Tuesday's defeat by Inter, Liverpool had not lost at home in front of fans since March 11, 2020 when they went down 3-2 to Atletico Madrid after extra time.