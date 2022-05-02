Skip to main content

Russia Kicked Out Of Euro 2022 While UEFA Confirms No Russian Clubs Will Enter UCL Next Season

Russian teams have been barred from playing in UEFA competitions next season.

UEFA announced on Monday that its sanctions against Russian clubs would continue to apply next season, after initially banning them "until further notice" in February following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As a consequence of UEFA's update, there will be no Russian clubs in the 2022/23 Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League.

The ban affects women's and men's competitions at both club and international level.

Russia have therefore been disqualified from this summer's UEFA Women's Euro 2022 tournament in England.

Portugal, who were beaten by Russia in a qualifying playoff, will enter Euro 2022 instead.

The Russian men's national team will be relegated from the second tier in the UEFA Nations League. They had been drawn in group B2 alongside Iceland, Israel and Albania, but they will automatically be ranked in fourth place and demoted to the third level ahead of the following edition.

UEFA also announced on Monday that any Russian bids to host Euro 2028 or Euro 2032 will be deemed ineligible and automatically dismissed.

