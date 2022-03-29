Joan Laporta Says Barcelona Have "Closed Two Signings" But Who Are They?

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed that the club have already "closed" two summer signings.

"We have closed two signings already," Laporta told RAC1 on Monday. "I can't give names. Let's just say one could be a center-back and the other a midfielder."

Barcelona have been linked with a whole host of names, from Erling Haaland to Lionel Messi.

But Laporta made it clear on Monday that Messi was not one of the players heading to the Camp Nou this summer.

He added: "I've not received a single message from Leo or his camp in that direction.

"At the moment, we're not considering it. We're building a young team that is starting to click.

"Leo is Leo, he is the best in the world, but we are not contemplating his return."

So who are the two signings Laporta has already closed?

Laporta may not have been able to give names, but Fabrizio Romano was.

According to the reliable transfer journalist, free transfers for Chelsea's Andreas Christensen and AC Milan's Franck Kessie are the two done deals.

Both players have just over three months left to run on their current contracts before becoming free agents at the end of June.

Andreas Christensen

Center-back Christensen will leave Chelsea after a decade on the books at Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old joined the Blues as a teenager from Brondby in 2012 and has since made 90 Premier League appearances.

He also impressed during two seasons spent on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach between 2015 and 2017, making 62 Bundesliga appearances.

Franck Kessie

Kessie is also 25. Since leaving his native Ivory Coast in 2014, he has spent his entire senior club career in Italy.

He has scored 34 goals in 166 Serie A games.

Possessing both the defensive awareness to excel as a holding midfielder and the physical attributes to go box to box, Kessie has the potential to offer Barca a lot.