Skip to main content

Why Man United Could Sign Harry Kane Or Declan Rice Even If They Miss Top Four

Manchester United are said to be confident of making a marquee signing this summer regardless of whether or not they qualify for the Champions League.

United need to finish in the Premier League's top four places - or win the Champions League itself - in order to have a seat at Europe's top table next season.

At present, United's chances of qualifying for the UCL are probably around 50/50.

But according to ESPN, club officials believe they may still be able to recruit the big names they want if they are in the Europa League.

Those big names reportedly include West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Both players have publicly stated that they want to be playing in the Champions League in future.

Harry Kane and Declan Rice pictured celebrating during England's win over Germany at Euro 2020

Harry Kane and Declan Rice pictured celebrating during England's win over Germany at Euro 2020

But money talks and ambition talks. And United have plenty of both.

Whether or not United make it to next season's group stage, their relative size means they are more likely to qualify for future editions than West Ham and Spurs.

United can afford to spend big even without the immediate financial boost Champions League appearance fees provide.

There is a precedent for this too.

As noted by ESPN, United broke the world transfer record to sign Paul Pogba for £89.3m in August 2016, when the club was preparing for a season in the Europa League.

Pogba ended that season by scoring in the Europa League final as United beat Ajax 2-0.

One suspects both Rice and Kane could be very happy to follow that path.

Harry Kane and Declan Rice pictured celebrating during England's win over Germany at Euro 2020
Transfer Talk

Why Man United Could Sign Harry Kane Or Declan Rice Even If They Miss Top Four

By Robert Summerscales
47 seconds ago
Cesar Azpilicueta pictured shielding the ball from Lionel Messi during a game between Chelsea and Barcelona in 2018
Transfer Talk

Reports: Cesar Azpilicueta Offered Barcelona Contract As Chelsea Are Linked With Wing Duo

By Robert Summerscales
1 hour ago
Antonio Conte arrives at Turf Moor before the Premier League match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur in February 2022
Features

It Is Hard To See Antonio Conte Staying At Tottenham But It Will Be Even Harder To Replace Him

By Robert Summerscales
20 hours ago
Antonio Conte screams in frustration as his Tottenham side lose to Burnley at a rainy Turf Moor
Watch

Antonio Conte Hints At Imminent Tottenham Exit After Defeat At Burnley

By Robert Summerscales
21 hours ago
Anthony Elanga celebrates after scoring his first Champions League goal for Manchester United
Watch

Anthony Elanga Scores Man Utd's 500th UCL Level Goal With 1st Touch In Knockout Phase

By Robert Summerscales
22 hours ago
Joao Felix lands on the ground after scoring for Atletico Madrid with a diving header against Manchester United
Watch

Joao Felix Activates Robin Van Persie Mode For Atletico Madrid Against Man United

By Robert Summerscales
22 hours ago
Liverpool's Mo Salah pictured converting a penalty kick past Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier
News

Liverpool Break Premier League Penalty Record As Mo Salah Makes Leeds Pay

By Robert Summerscales
22 hours ago
Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring for Man City against Liverpool in October 2021
News

Premier League Fixture Changes Made As Date Is Set For Man City Vs Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales
Feb 23, 2022
Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix pictured during a game at Osasuna in February 2022
Transfer Talk

"Arsenal Want Him": Journalist On €120m La Liga Star Who Mikel Arteta Could Set Free

By Robert Summerscales
Feb 23, 2022