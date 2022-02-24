Why Man United Could Sign Harry Kane Or Declan Rice Even If They Miss Top Four

Manchester United are said to be confident of making a marquee signing this summer regardless of whether or not they qualify for the Champions League.

United need to finish in the Premier League's top four places - or win the Champions League itself - in order to have a seat at Europe's top table next season.

At present, United's chances of qualifying for the UCL are probably around 50/50.

But according to ESPN, club officials believe they may still be able to recruit the big names they want if they are in the Europa League.

Those big names reportedly include West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Both players have publicly stated that they want to be playing in the Champions League in future.

Harry Kane and Declan Rice pictured celebrating during England's win over Germany at Euro 2020 IMAGO/Nick Potts

But money talks and ambition talks. And United have plenty of both.

Whether or not United make it to next season's group stage, their relative size means they are more likely to qualify for future editions than West Ham and Spurs.

United can afford to spend big even without the immediate financial boost Champions League appearance fees provide.

There is a precedent for this too.

As noted by ESPN, United broke the world transfer record to sign Paul Pogba for £89.3m in August 2016, when the club was preparing for a season in the Europa League.

Pogba ended that season by scoring in the Europa League final as United beat Ajax 2-0.

One suspects both Rice and Kane could be very happy to follow that path.