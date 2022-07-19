Skip to main content

Ronny Rodelin Scores 45-Yard Goal Of The Year Contender Five Minutes Into New Swiss Season

The Swiss Super League season kicked off at the weekend and Servette forward Ronny Rodelin marked his side's first game in style.

It took Rodelin less than five minutes in Servette's opening-day clash with St. Gallen to score a contender for the Goal of the Year award.

The 32-year-old Frenchman ran onto a flick-on by Chris Bedia before unleashing an ambitious 45-yard lob from close to the right touchline.

St. Gallen goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi had clearly not been expecting Rodelin to shoot. The two-time Ghana international was positioned well outside of his six-yard box and was still running back when the ball landed in his net.

Ronny Rodelin pictured unleashing a long-range lob which resulted in a stunning goal on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 Swiss Super League season

Rodelin's early wonder strike proved to be the game's only goal as Servette kicked off the new season with a 1-0 victory.

Servette posted a video of Rodelin's goal to Twitter, where it received over one million views in less than 24 hours.

The video was later shared by FIFA's official account too.

All eyes will be on Rodelin when Servette play their second match of the season next Sunday away to 20-time national champions Basel.

