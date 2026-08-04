Fantasy Football No. 12 Pick Draft Strategy: How to Win From the Final Slot

Well, it’s almost here. The moment you’ve been waiting all spring and summer for … fantasy football draft day has arrived, and you have the No. 12 overall pick. While you might not get a top-10 player on my own Top 200 list, you’re still getting a cornerstone piece for your roster.

On the flip side, you’ll have a long wait between your second and third picks, your fourth and fifth picks and so on. Of course, you’ll also have back-to-back picks throughout the draft. As a result, it’s imperative to have a good strategy in mind in order to build a strong roster.

To help you draft the best possible fantasy football squad from the 12th pick, here’s a look into my head (scary, I know) and the decisions I would make in a 15-round draft. Also, I’ll give you some of the players I’d target in a best-case scenario based on FootballGuys' average draft position data, which uses cumulative ADP info from several fantasy platforms.

For this exercise, I'm allowing myself only a five-spot differential from the actual pick number. So, for the No. 37 overall pick, I can't draft anyone lower than No. 32 based on ADP. Any players above that are fair game. This is a good way to keep the results and my picks realistic.

Since all drafts are different, be sure to use my positional tiers to help make round-by-round decisions. That way, even if you don’t get a specific player I’ve listed below, you’ll know the alternate options who are close in value you can turn to instead.

Note: The first pick in each round is based on my top 200 players.

Rounds 1 and 2



When you get beyond the top eight overall picks, there are a handful of similarly valued players to be had in the next several picks, including Ashton Jeanty, CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson. With back-to-back picks, I’m simply taking the two best available players based on my Top 200 list. In Round 1 at No. 12, that’s Jeanty.

Fabs’ ideal Round 1 pick (No. 12): Ashton Jeanty

In Round 2, based on current ADP data, I’ll have my choice of running backs Chase Brown and Omarion Hampton, or I could go with Justin Jefferson at wide receiver. You also can consider Trey McBride or Brock Bowers if you want a top-two tight end, but I prefer to wait a few rounds before filling that position. In the end, I’ll take Jefferson, who should rebound from a disappointing 2025 (thanks, J.J. McCarthy).

Fabs’ ideal Round 2 pick (No. 13): Justin Jefferson

Rounds 3-4

With a running back and a wide receiver on the roster, I’ll again be taking the best available player at each position over the next two picks. Based on ADP data, the best options are Kyren Williams and Tetairoa McMillan. This is a personal-preference pick, but since I have a decent turnaround in this round and the next, I’m going with Williams. He has been one of the most productive yet somewhat underrated running backs over the past two seasons.

Fabs’ ideal Round 3 pick (No. 36): Kyren Williams

Five Running Backs I Can’t Stop Drafting In My Fantasy Football Leagues!@SInow pic.twitter.com/wWam0l4Jgi — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) July 29, 2026

I’m going with my No. 2 wide receiver here and will select McMillan, who is still on the board based on ADP data. The Panthers receiver is coming off a solid rookie season and should take his next step to fantasy stardom in Year 2. Look for the Carolina alpha wideout to push into the top 15 (and maybe even into the top 10) in PPR points at the position in 2026.

Fabs’ ideal Round 4 pick (No. 37): Tetairoa McMillan

Rounds 5 and 6

With two backs and two wideouts on the roster, I’m sticking with the best player available. I might also look at Colts tight end Tyler Warren depending on what’s left among runners. Ultimately, I prefer to grab a third receiver in this round. The best player on the board based on ADP and my rankings is Carnell Tate, who should be the top receiver in Tennessee in his rookie season.

Fabs’ ideal Round 5 pick (No. 60): Carnell Tate

Looking at ADP data, I think I’ll be fine waiting on the tight end position (especially if I just took Warren). So I’m going to take a running back in this spot. ADP data suggests the best available options will be Jadarian Price, Bhayshul Tuten or Chuba Hubbard. I’ll go with Price, who should be a weekly flex starter in Seattle (despite reports of a committee).

Fabs’ ideal Round 6 pick (No. 61): Jadarian Price

Rounds 7 and 8

I currently have three running backs and three wideouts, but I'm still taking the best available player at either of those positions or tight end. Being a sucker for a good sleeper, I will grab Parker Washington as my No. 4 receiver. A league winner at the end of last season, the versatile Washington could be the Jaguars’ top fantasy receiver in 2026.

Fabs’ ideal Round 7 pick (No. 84): Parker Washington

I’m back with pick No. 87, and I’m looking at tight ends. ADP info suggests I’ll have my choice of Kyle Pitts Sr. or Sam LaPorta, and I’ll go with the former. It’s a pretty close call, though.

Fabs’ ideal Round 8 pick (No. 85): Kyle PItts Sr.

Rounds 9 and 10

I’ve waited on quarterback to this point, so now is the time to jump on the position. Believe it or not, Patrick Mahomes might still on the board based on ADP. I know he’s no longer elite, but Mahomes should still be a top-12 fantasy option. If Mahomes were gone, Bo Nix is the pick.

Fabs’ ideal Round 9 pick (No. 108): Patrick Mahomes

I’m taking either a second quarterback or my fourth running back with this pick. Since the former position is deeper, I’m going to go with the best back. Per ADP, the top options are Rachaad White and Aaron Jones Sr., and I’m going with the former, who is the top back in Washington.

Fabs’ ideal Round 10 pick (No. 109): Rachaad White

Rounds 11 and 12

In Round 11, I’m taking a second quarterback to pair with Mahomes. The best options are Baker Mayfield, Tyler Shough and Jordan Love. This is a personal preference pick based on this trio, but I’ll go with Mayfield, who I have ranked slightly ahead of Shough and Love.

Fabs’ ideal Round 11 pick (No. 132): Baker Mayfield

I want to grab a fifth wide receiver at this point, so I’m looking at a potential deep sleeper who could pay off. Players like Jayden Higgins, Jalen Coker, and Jalen McMillan could be had.

Fabs' ideal Round 12 pick (No. 133): Jayden Higgins

Round 13-plus

Some folks might think I’m crazy, but I’m 100 percent taking Brandon Aubrey in Round 13 if he’s available. He has scored a combined 407 points over the past two years in leagues that use fractional scoring. That ranks Aubrey 15th among running backs, 19th among wide receivers and third among tight ends. And if we included Aubrey in the flex conversation, he would rank 35th overall … ahead of Devonta Smith, Javonte Williams, Wan’Dale Robinson, George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf, and Kenneth Walker III.

Lastly, I’ll take the best available defense and a second tight end to round out the roster.

Final Roster (13 Picks)

QBs - Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield

RBs - Ashton Jeanty, Kyren Williams, Jadarian Price, Rachaad White

WRs - Justin Jefferson, Tetairoa McMillan, Carnell Tate, Parker Washington, Jayden Higgins

TEs - Kyle Pitts Sr., TBD

Ks - Brandon Aubrey