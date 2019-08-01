Cincinnati
Reds Reds 50-57
1
August 1, 2019 - Final
Anthony DeSclafani
vs
Max Fried
Atlanta
Braves Braves 65-45
4
August 1, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Cin
Reds
 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 1
Atl
Braves
 3 0 0 0 0 1 4 8 1
WP
Fried
12-4, 4.07
LP
DeSclafani
6-6, 4.07
Home Runs
Freeman 1 (26)
Duvall 1 (5)
WP Fried Atl (12-4)
LP DeSclafani Cin (6-6)

Braves beat Reds 4-1 in game shortened by rain

NEW YORK (AP) The Atlanta Braves were eager to show off their new relievers.

They weren't needed, thanks to Max Fried and a line of severe thunderstorms.

Fried pitched six strong innings before the rain hit, giving the Braves a weather-shortened 4-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night.

Freddie Freeman hit a three-run homer in the first and Adam Duvall went deep again - his fifth homer in six games since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.

''It's a little unfortunate,'' Fried said. ''My pitch count was down and I was excited to get back out there. But I'll take the win.''

Fried (12-4) threw one pitch in the top of the seventh - his 76th of the game - before strong storms swept across SunTrust Park, forcing the umpires to hastily call out the grounds crew. Nearly two hours after play was halted, lightning continued to crackle across the sky and sheets of rain turned the warning track into a muddy mess.

With no sign of the storm letting up, the game was finally called with the area under a flash flood warning until early morning.

The Braves acquired three relievers before Wednesday's trade deadline: new closer Shane Greene, along with Mark Melancon and Chris Martin.

Melancon began to loosen up at the beginning of the seventh, but it wasn't long before the rain sent him scurrying for cover.

''We got all that bullpen help, and we didn't even need it,'' Freeman joked.

Fried breezed to this third straight win, surrendering just four hits. After Jose Peraza's RBI single in the second, the left-hander retired 11 straight hitters before Nick Senzel reached on catcher's interference.

Reds starter Anthony DeSclafini (6-6) trailed 3-0 before getting his first out. Ronald Acuna Jr. led off the bottom half of the first with a double and moved over to third on Ozzie Albies' single. Then, after fouling off three straight two-strike pitches, Freeman went the opposite way for his 26th homer of the season.

''They were definitely aggressive,'' DeSclafini said. ''We got ourselves in a hole.''

Duvall struck out with the bases loaded in the third, but he resumed his torrid streak leading off the sixth against his former team. On Wandy Peralta's fourth pitch after replacing DeSclafini, Duvall launched a 434-foot drive over the center-field wall for his fifth homer in six games since being called up from Triple-A Gwinnett.

FILL-IN MANAGER

Reds skipper David Bell began serving a six-game suspension for his role in a bench-clearing brawl that broke out during Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

Three players on each team also received suspensions, but all will be allowed to play while appealing. Bell began serving his penalty, forcing bench coach Freddie Benavides to run the team.

''All of us go over the game plan. We have a very good idea of what we want do from the first pitch on,'' Benavides said. ''Sometimes, in the heat of the moment, there's a little bit more pressure. It's easy to give scenarios and ideas, but now I have to make the decisions.''

DUVALL'S JOURNEY

Duvall had a pair of 30-homer seasons for the Reds before being dealt to Atlanta during a dismal 2018 season. After failing to make the team in spring training, he spent much of the year trying to rebuild his swing in the minors.

Duvall hit 29 homers for Gwinnett and was finally recalled last week when Nick Markakis was hit by a pitch, suffering a fractured wrist.

''He got his confidence back,'' manager Brian Snitker said of Duvall. ''When he came back up, he was a different guy.''

BAUER'S DEBUT

Pitcher Trevor Bauer, who was acquired from Cleveland in a blockbuster deal at the trade deadline, will make his debut for the Reds on Saturday. He'll be opposed by Atlanta's Dallas Keuchel.

DONALDSON'S D

Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson is known for his slugging, but he made a couple of big defensive plays at third base.

The highlight was a leaping grab of Eugenio Suarez's liner in the fourth.

''You always hear about his bat,'' Fried said of Donaldson. ''I didn't realize how good he is with the glove.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves SS Dansby Swanson (foot) will likely come off the IL this weekend. ... Markakis watched the game from the Braves dugout with a cast on his wrist. He is expected to be out at least until mid-September.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Kevin Gausman (3-6, 5.97) will look to bounce back from a tough start when he goes Friday against Cincinnati LHP Alex Wood (0-0, 3.86). Gausman went six innings in his last appearance at Philadelphia, surrendering six runs on nine hits in a 9-4 loss. Wood will be making his second start for the Reds after missing much of the season with an injured back.

---

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

MLB GAME BULLETS

MLB GAME BULLETS
Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves
@
  • The Reds made it four wins in five games with yesterday's 4-1 victory over the Pirates and now open a four-game set in Atlanta, where they are 2-0-2 in their last four series. Since the All-Star break, Cincinnati leads the NL in batting average (.296) and slugging (.502) and is second in OBP (.356).
  • Atlanta extended its NL East lead to 6 ½ games with Wednesday's 5-4, 10-inning win over the Nationals to finish 4-2 on a road trip to Philadelphia and Washington, its closest pursuers in the division. The Braves have 64 wins through 109 games — the franchise has not had more through 109 games since 2003 (72 wins).
  • Eugenio Suarez's two-run homer in Wednesday's win was his 13th since June 30, tied for the most in the majors (Mike Trout). Suarez's 29 home runs through 106 games are the most by a Reds player through as many team games since Adam Dunn also had 29 in 2008.
  • Since going 7-2 with a 2.96 ERA in his first 10 starts, Max Fried, Thursday's scheduled starter, is 4-2 with a 5.64 ERA in his past 10 starts. He leads the NL with an 8.01 run-support average (minimum 100 IP) and he received double-digit runs for the third time this season in Saturday's 15-7 win at Philadelphia.
  • Adam Duvall is 11-for-22 (.500) with four home runs in his first five games this season. His 11 hits through five games are tied for the third-most by any Braves player since 2000 while his four homers and 1.569 OPS rank behind only Justin Upton in 2013 (5 HRs, 1.706 OPS).

