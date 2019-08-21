Toronto
Blue Jays Blue Jays 52-77
1
August 21, 2019 - Final / 10
Tim Mayza
vs
Pedro Baez
Los Angeles
Dodgers Dodgers 84-44
2
August 22, 2019 - Final / 10
2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E
Tor
Blue Jays
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 6 0
LAD
Dodgers
 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 6 0
WP
Baez
7-2, 3.44
LP
Mayza
1-3, 4.31
Home Runs
Tellez 1 (15)
Muncy 1 (33)
Smith 1 (12)
WP Baez LAD (7-2)
LP Mayza Tor (1-3)

Muncy's homer in 10th lifts Dodgers over Blue Jays 2-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) Tied in extra innings at home, the Los Angeles Dodgers always expect to win.

''Who it's going to be is always a question,'' manager Dave Roberts said.

It was Max Muncy's turn.

Frustrated after striking out in his first two at-bats, Muncy homered in the bottom of the 10th to lift the Dodgers over the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 Wednesday night for their 50th home victory of the season.

It was the Dodgers' 11th walk-off win this year. Muncy has homered in a career-high five straight games.

''Got a little bit of a rhythm going,'' he said, having drawn walks in two other plate appearances. ''The biggest sign is if I'm getting walks. That means I'm not chasing.''

Muncy sent his 33rd homer to center field off Tim Mayza (1-3) with one out. The slugger picked up the Dodgers after closer Kenley Jansen gave up a tying homer to Rowdy Tellez with one out in the ninth. Fans booed Jansen after he got two more outs to end the inning.

''I was hunting that pitch,'' Tellez said of Jansen's cutter. ''I wanted to get the pitch before it got to me. At this level, with how good these guys are, you've got to pick one spot, one pitch and kind of throw up prayers hoping that he throws it there.''

Will Smith also went deep and Walker Buehler threw seven shutout innings for the major league-leading Dodgers, who have baseball's best home record as well at 50-16.

Buehler allowed five hits, struck out eight and walked none. Pedro Baez (7-2) got the win with one inning of relief.

The Dodgers struggled to eke out some offense one night after pounding out 15 hits in a 16-3 victory highlighted by five home runs.

Joe Kelly retired the side in the eighth against a trio of second-generation major leaguers: pinch-hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio.

That set up Jansen, who couldn't get the job done.

Still, Roberts continues to back Jansen, who has 26 saves but none since Aug. 6.

''I know Kenley feels bad,'' Roberts said. ''If a save situation arises, he'll be back out there. Right now, Kenley is our closer. I still think Kenley is tracking in a positive direction regardless of the outcome.''

Jansen didn't appear in the clubhouse before it was closed to media.

Smith slugged his 12th homer on the first pitch from Zack Godley in the fourth. It was Smith's sixth homer in eight games.

''It's the first pitch of an outing and guy ambushes you and takes you deep,'' Godley said. ''You can't even help but tip your cap and move on to the next guy.''

Chris Taylor followed with a triple, but he got thrown out at the plate after outfielders Randal Grichuk and Teoscar Hernandez collided trying to field the ball.

It was a bullpen game for Toronto, which used six pitchers and lost its fourth in a row. Wilmer Font started and went two innings before Buddy Boshers lasted 1 1/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Ross Stripling (right biceps tendinitis) tossed his entire mix in a 25-pitch bullpen without soreness. He'll throw another `pen in a few days and face hitters next week. ... RHP Dylan Floro went on the IL with a left intercostal strain a day after being recalled from the minors.

VLAD SITS

Guerrero was out of Toronto's starting lineup but entered as a pinch-hitter in the ninth. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said he didn't want to play the rookie infielder on back-to-back days so soon after Guerrero sat out with left knee inflammation.

FOLEY GOES DOWN

RHP Sean Reid-Foley was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo to work on his command after getting tagged with the loss in Toronto's 16-3 defeat Tuesday. He lasted just 1 2/3 innings. Reid-Foley has issued 21 walks in 31 2/3 innings this season. LHP Thomas Pannone was optioned to Triple-A on Monday, leaving the Blue Jays with just two starters on their 25-man roster.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Jacob Waguespack (4-1, 4.20 ERA) starts the series finale Thursday. He's allowed six earned runs over 21 innings in his last four outings.

Dodgers: Kenta Maeda (8-8, 4.18) yielded three runs in the first 1 2/3 innings of his last start at Atlanta and struck out seven in a row at one point but didn't get out of the fifth.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
@
  • The Dodgers and Blue Jays play for the first time since 2016, and LA has won six of the last seven meetings. This will be the first time they play at Dodger Stadium since June 10, 2007, and at 4,454 days, this is the longest span for either club between teams playing at another team's home venue.
  • Los Angeles has won seven of eight at Dodger Stadium, with its starting pitchers posting a 1.43 ERA in those games. The Dodgers are 34-6 (.850) when allowing three or fewer runs at home this season after going 36-12 (.750) when giving up three runs or less last year.
  • Bo Bichette played in his 20th game Sunday, and has 29 hits — the most ever by a Blue Jay in his first 20 career games. He has 12 doubles and 17 extra-base hits, the first to reach those numbers in his first 20 career games since Joe DiMaggio also had 12 and 17 in 1936.
  • Rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is batting .419 with 11 RBI in his last seven road games, is tied with Freddy Galvis for second on the Jays with 54 RBI. The Jays lead the majors with 203 RBI by rookies while the Dodgers rank third with 119.
  • Among those with at least 20 interleague starts, Clayton Kershaw ranks first all-time in career interleague ERA at 2.16 and career interleague WHIP at 0.93. He enters Tuesday's scheduled star with a 1.40 ERA and 0.87 WHIP in seven starts since July 5.

