Seattle
Mariners Mariners 39-58
3
July 14, 2019 - Final
Anthony Bass
vs
Ty Buttrey
Los Angeles
Angels Angels 48-46
6
July 14, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Sea
Mariners
 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 10 0
LAA
Angels
 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 3 6 6 0
WP
Buttrey
5-4, 2.45
LP
Bass
1-3, 4.43
SV
Robles
(13)
Home Runs
Santana 1 (19)
Nola 1 (2)
Calhoun 1 (21)
Thaiss 1 (1)
WP Buttrey LAA (5-4)
LP Bass Sea (1-3)
S Robles LAA (13)

Rookie Thaiss' 8th-inning HR sends Angels past Mariners, 6-3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Matt Thaiss hit the first homer of his major league career and rounded the bases into the arms of his overjoyed teammates. After the win was secured an inning later, the rookie gratefully accepted the dual dousing from the dugout drink coolers given to every hero of an Angels victory.

A weekend series that began with a melancholy celebration of a no-hitter ended with something less incredible, yet still quite thrilling, for a promising slugger and these resilient Angels.

Thaiss hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning, and Los Angeles completed a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners with a 6-3 victory on Sunday.

After Kole Calhoun walked and went to third on pinch-hitter Justin Bour's two-out single off Anthony Bass (1-3), Thaiss connected off Seattle's Roenis Elias. The rookie's blast barely cleared the fence in right, but it sent the Angels to their sixth win in nine games since Skaggs' death.

''It's truly something I'll never forget,'' Thaiss said after his fifth big-league game. ''It's been unbelievable, how welcoming this clubhouse is. The teammates that are in there and how they've all come together through this week, everyone just picks each other up, no matter who it is. It's really special to see.''

Mike Trout left the game before the third inning due to right calf tightness, but the Angels (48-46) kept rolling two days after their cathartic no-hit victory in their first home game since the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Los Angeles outscored Seattle 28-5 in the series.

''It's a good start after the break,'' Trout said. ''We've just got to keep it going.''

Thaiss, the Angels' first-round pick in 2016, followed up his stellar defensive play during the no-hitter at third base - a position he had barely played before the majors - with the second and third hits of his big-league career Sunday.

''He's had an unbelievable season in Triple-A, and he deserves to be up here,'' Trout said of his fellow New Jersey native. ''I'm just happy for him.''

Calhoun hit his 21st homer and Shohei Ohtani got his 100th major league RBI with a game-tying sacrifice fly for the Angels, who also tagged out three Mariners at the plate.

Domingo Santana and Austin Nola hit early homers off Angels rookie Jose Suarez for the Mariners, who have lost seven of eight.

''Not a good series, but they're playing very well,'' Seattle manager Scott Servais said. ''They're very dangerous right now at the plate.''

Ty Buttrey (5-4) pitched the eighth, and Hansel Robles finished for his 13th save.

Seattle starter Yusei Kikuchi yielded just two hits, but the Japanese left-hander also walked four and couldn't get an out in the fifth inning. Ohtani walked and struck out in his latest meeting with his fellow product of Hanamaki Higashi High School in Japan.

''It was a really hot day out there, but I felt like I was able to do what I wanted to do,'' Kikuchi said through a translator. ''They hit me pretty well the last two starts, so I tried to go in with a different approach. They have a really good lineup, but today I didn't really get hit (hard).''

Andrelton Simmons drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth, and Ohtani followed with a long fly that gave him 100 RBIs in 160 games with the Angels.

TROUT OUT

Trout's incredible recent success at the plate was interrupted when he played just two innings in the series finale. The All-Star lined out to first in his only plate appearance.

The two-time AL MVP had eight homers and 18 RBIs in his previous seven games, becoming just the sixth player in AL history to reach those totals in a seven-game span. He homered in each of this series' first two games, including a memorable first-pitch blast Friday.

Trout will have an MRI on Monday, but the injury doesn't look serious.

''I didn't think it was a big deal,'' Trout said. ''Obviously I wanted to stay in the game, but I'm not going to win that battle with Brad (Ausmus).''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: RHP Sam Tuivailala will make at least one more appearance for Triple-A Tacoma before he returns from a torn Achilles tendon that has kept him out of the majors since last August.

Angels: C Jonathan Lucroy is expected to be out for about three weeks after he has surgery Tuesday on the fourth broken nose of his career. Lucroy also incurred his third diagnosed concussion in a collision with Houston's Jake Marisnick before the All-Star break. ... OF Brian Goodwin could return Monday from a bruised right wrist.

UP NEXT

Mariners: Marco Gonzales (10-7, 4.24 ERA) will go after his sixth win in seven impressive starts since June 7 when Seattle opens a road series Tuesday against Oakland and Daniel Mengden (4-2, 4.73).

Angels: Rookie Griffin Canning (3-4, 4.43 ERA) gets his first look at the AL West-leading Houston Astros, who visit the Big A for a four-game series.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels
@
  • After opening the season 11-1 on the road, Seattle has gone 9-25 — tied with Baltimore for the AL's worst road record since April 21. However, the Mariners have won nine of their last 12 games in Anaheim.
  • Seattle's 160 home runs are the third most any team has ever had at the All-Star break behind this year's Twins (166) and last season's Yankees (161). The Mariners haven't hit 160 home runs in an entire season in 25 of their 43 years of existence.
  • The Angels have allowed a home run in 22 consecutive games, the longest streak in franchise history and longest in the majors this season. The only longer streaks in the last 20 years were all stretches of exactly 26 games by the 2001 Astros, 2004 Mariners and 2017 Orioles.
  • Dee Gordon has only two stolen bases in his last 19 games and is at 15 on the season. He'll need to match that total in the second half to avoid his first season of less than 30 steals since 2013. Gordon and Billy Hamilton are the only players to have swiped 30 bags in each of the past five seasons.
  • Shohei Ohtani has a .712 slugging percentage since the start of June, second best among AL qualifiers behind Mike Trout (.730). Ohtani had only a .363 slugging percentage in 20 games in May.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message