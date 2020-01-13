Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
News

Astros Fire GM Jeff Luhnow, Manager AJ Hinch for Sign Stealing, Indians Claims Validated?

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians, and more specifically a certain former player on the roster, have long been suspicious of the workings of the Houston Astros and the their ‘ways’ when it comes to signals and signs.

It seems like Monday the Indians were validated, as Houston owner Jim Crane dismissed General Manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch in a bombshell move.

The move comes following Major League Baseball's announcement of discipline in the sign-stealing scandal.

On top of the firings, the Astros will forfeit their first and second round draft picks in the 2020 and 2021 MLB Drafts, and they have also been fined $5 million dollars.

There’s even one more layer to all this, that being Alex Cora who was the bench manager for the Astros in 2017 when this scandal began.

No word has come down as to what punishment might be coming Cora’s way. He’s now the manager of the Boston Red Sox.

The one former Indian who has outspoken about the Astros ways over the last few seasons is now Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer.

Bauer was convinced that the Astros were up to no good, and it appears that he was right all along with the findings and now dismissal of Luhnow and Hinch.

It didn’t take long for Bauer to respond to the news, as he tweeted out a video of Hinch, who has at times been downright arrogant about the Indians’ claims, again denying any wrong doing in the Astros scandal.

The move by the league to blast the Astros is among the harshest ever delivered by any MLB commissioner.

The original ruling is that Luhnow and Hinch were banned until the day after the final game of the 2020 World Series despite neither having involvement with the scheme, with and Hinch twice trying to damage the monitor used as a show of protest in sticking up for his team, which now seems like a moot point.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred stood fast in holding both Astros parties responsible, pointing to a memo back on September 15 of 2017 regarding the Red Sox's illicit use of an Apple Watch that promised severe discipline for teams that run afoul of MLB's rules against using technology during games.

The Astros replay room didn’t listen, thus why teams including the Indians were confident that Houston was still going forward with stealing signs during the 2018 season.

The ongoing investigation stated that there was no use of illicit technology during the 2019 season, but by then the damage was done, and the signs were being transmitted via Cora calling the replay room during games.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can Daniel Johnson Do Enough to Crack the Indians' Opening Day Roster?

Daniel Johnson became a fan favorite last season during training camp, and with a flux in the Tribe outfield some are wondering if he will do enough to play his way into the outfield mix in 2020.

Casey Drottar

by

cdrottar

Revisiting the Intro Presser in Cleveland That Actually Proved to be Worthwhile

With another familiar press conference looming, let’s revisit that fall day at Progressive Field. It was then that the Indians unveiled Terry Francona.

T.J. Zuppe

by

Richard77

Putting Francisco Lindor Under the Microscope Using Statcast's New Infield Defense Metric

Given the numbers released this week over at Baseball Savant, it made sense to put Francisco Lindor under the microscope in an attempt to further quantify what continue to makes him special.

T.J. Zuppe

by

Richard77

A Clevinger Extension Could Look Like Kluber, Carrasco's

Francisco Lindor will likely not sign an extenstion at the Cleveland Indians' asking price. How about Mike Clevinger?

Alex Hooper

The Indians Need Jose Ramriez to Pickup in 2020 Where He Left Off in 2019

Indians slugger Jose Ramirez got off to a tough start in 2019, but by the time his season was over due to injury he had regained the form of one of the best hitters on the team. The Tribe needs him to be back to that form to start the 2020 season.

Casey Drottar

by

cdrottar

Indians' Hernández Signing An Improvement Defensively

Statcast released their Infielder Outs Above Average tool on Wednesday, providing the best measurement of defenders to date.

Alex Hooper

The Indians Should Stop Chatting with Teams About Mike Clevinger's Availability

Mike Clevinger is set to be the ace of the Indians staff in 2020, but here two months before the start of the season and there are reports that the team has been in talks about him being on the trade block.

Matt Loede

by

Josef_Koba

Where Does Adam Plutko Stand in Terms of a Spot in the Indians Rotation?

The Indians still have some figuring out to do when it comes to the back end of their starting rotation for 2020, and one player who fans will have to keep an eye on is Adam Plutko, who ended 2019 as the Tribe's fifth starter.

Casey Drottar

Start Times for the Indians 2020 Regular Season Games Announced

Major League Baseball announced the start times for all regular season games on Wednesday, including the 81 games for the Indians at Progressive Field.

Matt Loede

Indians Announce SS Francisco Lindor to Appear at 'Tribe Fest'

Indians fans got a treat on Tuesday as the team announced that shortstop Francisco Lindor will be on hand for 'Tribe Fest' on February 1st.

Matt Loede