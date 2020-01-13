The Cleveland Indians, and more specifically a certain former player on the roster, have long been suspicious of the workings of the Houston Astros and the their ‘ways’ when it comes to signals and signs.

It seems like Monday the Indians were validated, as Houston owner Jim Crane dismissed General Manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch in a bombshell move.

The move comes following Major League Baseball's announcement of discipline in the sign-stealing scandal.

On top of the firings, the Astros will forfeit their first and second round draft picks in the 2020 and 2021 MLB Drafts, and they have also been fined $5 million dollars.

There’s even one more layer to all this, that being Alex Cora who was the bench manager for the Astros in 2017 when this scandal began.

No word has come down as to what punishment might be coming Cora’s way. He’s now the manager of the Boston Red Sox.

The one former Indian who has outspoken about the Astros ways over the last few seasons is now Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer.

Bauer was convinced that the Astros were up to no good, and it appears that he was right all along with the findings and now dismissal of Luhnow and Hinch.

It didn’t take long for Bauer to respond to the news, as he tweeted out a video of Hinch, who has at times been downright arrogant about the Indians’ claims, again denying any wrong doing in the Astros scandal.

The move by the league to blast the Astros is among the harshest ever delivered by any MLB commissioner.

The original ruling is that Luhnow and Hinch were banned until the day after the final game of the 2020 World Series despite neither having involvement with the scheme, with and Hinch twice trying to damage the monitor used as a show of protest in sticking up for his team, which now seems like a moot point.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred stood fast in holding both Astros parties responsible, pointing to a memo back on September 15 of 2017 regarding the Red Sox's illicit use of an Apple Watch that promised severe discipline for teams that run afoul of MLB's rules against using technology during games.

The Astros replay room didn’t listen, thus why teams including the Indians were confident that Houston was still going forward with stealing signs during the 2018 season.

The ongoing investigation stated that there was no use of illicit technology during the 2019 season, but by then the damage was done, and the signs were being transmitted via Cora calling the replay room during games.