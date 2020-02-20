Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
News

Do the Cleveland Indians Have a Cy Young "Darkhorse" in Their 2020 Starting Rotation?

Matt Loede

As the Cleveland Indians embark on the 2020 season, the overwhelming notion is that again the strong point of the roster is the team’s starting pitching.

Even with the early spring training injury and surgery to the left knee of ace Mike Clevinger, the team still has a gaggle of starters that can hold the fort down until Clevinger can get back on the mound.

Shane Bieber, Carlos Carrasco, Aaron Civale, Zach Plesac, Adam Plutko, Scott Moss and Jefry Rodriguez make up for now the starters that will look to lead the team with Clevinger due back shortly after the start of the season.

Bieber and Carrasco at the top of the rotation should lead the way for the Tribe, and MLB.com has released an article talking about "10 Darkhorses for the Cy Young" and one Indian hurler has made the list.

That pitcher is Carrasco, who is an incredible story after coming back to throw in September of last season after overcoming leukemia.

Carrasco had his ups and downs prior to learning of his illness in 2019, but he is still a very good top of the rotation starter and the hope is he is strong and healthy enough to bounce back and be a part of the rotation.

Here is what MLB.com’s Matt Kelly had to say in regards to Carrasco and him being on the list.

No one has any idea what to expect from Carrasco, but he’s already done the heaviest lifting by returning from leukemia. The warning signs were there before Carrasco’s diagnosis: His fastball velocity was dipping, and he was getting hit harder than ever before. But one thing that didn’t change was his bat-missing ability. Carrasco’s 31.2% whiff rate was nearly equal to his 2018 rate -- and higher than his rates in 2015-17 -- at a time when his body was compromised. This is a guy who’s come close to winning the Cy Young before (see his terrific ’17 campaign), and the 97 mph fastballs that Carrasco ripped upon his return showed there’s stuff left in the tank. Who knows how many innings Carrasco will pitch, or whether he’ll even stay in the rotation through the summer. But if he’s pitching like the Carrasco of old by Sept. 1, that’s a feel-good story that’s very difficult to root against.

The 32-year-old Carrasco went 6-7 last season with a 5.29 ERA, but of course last season could be thrown out the window due to the leukemia.

The two seasons prior to last year Carrasco was one of the top starters on the club, going a combined 35-16, with both seasons sporting an ERA under 3.50.

The story of Carrasco is one of great inspiration no matter how 2020 goes for the Tribe pitcher, but to rebound to win a Cy Young would be one of the greatest comeback stories in Indians and all of sports history.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If Not Francisco Lindor in the Leadoff Spot, Then Who? A Handy Guide

For the first time in a couple of seasons, it doesn't appear certain that Francisco Lindor will occupy the Indians' leadoff spot.

T.J. Zuppe

Indians Announce Starting Pitchers for First Three Spring Training Games

The Indians will begin Cactus League play this weekend, and today the team announced their starters for the first three games against the Reds, Royals and Rockies.

Matt Loede

The Best Indians One-Year Wonders of the 2010s

Good teams often need minor league deals to pay off over the course of the season. The Cleveland Indians had plenty that did.

Alex Hooper

Velocity Will Remain a Point of Interest as Mike Clevinger Heals

Mike Clevinger's heater is special at almost any velocity, but the average speed he picked up on the four-seamer since the midway point of 2018 has helped him grow from really good hurler to one of baseball's elite arms.

T.J. Zuppe

by

Bewlz14

An Early Look at What the Cleveland Indians Opening Day Lineup May Look Like

It may be early and the Indians may have not played a spring training game yet, but it's never too soon to start looking at exactly what the starting nine may look like for the March 26 opener, as well as what the starting rotation may wind up being for the Tribe.

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians are Indirectly Giving Jake Bauers a Wake-Up Call

The Indians would love to see youngster Jake Bauers step up this spring and claim one of the two open outfield spots. If he will do so is all up to him after a tough 2019 which saw him get sent to AAA Columbus late in the season.

Casey Drottar

Francisco Lindor 'I Want to Win' with the Indians, Says Both Sides Talking

The door is still open for the Indians and All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor to get a deal done to keep the franchise player in Cleveland. Lindor gave fans some hope on Monday saying that he'd like to stay with the Tribe, and that if a deal makes sense he will entertain the offer to stay with the team that drafted him.

Matt Loede

Strikeouts Should Not Hold the Cleveland Indians Lineup Back in 2020

While on paper it appears the 2020 Cleveland Indians lineup could strikeout quite a bit with the arrival of Domingo Santana, fans should not be too concerned that it's going to stop the team from scoring runs and being more consistent.

Mark Warmuth

MLB and Financial Fair Play

UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules are not perfect, but neither are American sports economies. It's time to find common ground.

Alex Hooper

Former Cleveland Indians INF Tony Fernandez Dies at 57

One-time Indians second basemen Tony Fernandez helped the Indians reach the World Series in 1997. Saturday he passed away at the age of 57 after battling polycystic kidney disease since 2017.

Matt Loede