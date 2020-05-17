Cleveland Baseball Insider
LeBron James' Media Company “Uninterrupted” to Produce Series on Astros Cheating Scandal

Matt Loede

Unless you are from Houston you probably are still upset over the massive cheating that was done by the Houston Astros which many felt helped them win the World Series a few years back.

Former Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer was adamant from day one that the Astros were cheating, while current Tribe hurler Mike Clevinger let loose on the Astros organization after the penalties were announced.

While things have quieted down regarding the Astros with baseball not being played, a documentary produced by LeBron James’ media company called “Uninterrupted” will likely stir the pot again about the allegations.

The documentary, called “Sign Language” is going to offer an inside look at the Astros and what all went into the scandal.

Streaming service Quibi will debut the docuseries, and offered this teaser about what fans can look forward to.

"The documentary will transcend the baseball diamond to explore larger themes of greed, cheating, corruption, sporstmanship, and social media activism," Quibi stated.

"Sign Language will be the definitive documentary about the scandal that rock America's pastime."

The series will be produced Leon Neyfakh and Andrew Parsons from Cinemart, who did an excellent job with Hulu’s Fyre Fraud documentary about the failed music festival that left people stranded on an island with no performers.

If you are not subscribed or familiar with Quibi, it was launched in 2018 by founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, a service that provides short video stories with subscription plans starting at $4.99 per month.

Is Dealing SS Lindor Now a Better Move for the Indians? Do the Rays Have Enough for a Deal?

The Indians remain in limbo with the rosters frozen at the moment when it comes to shortstop Francisco Lindor. The team might be better off dealing him before the 2020 season even can start. One team that could be in the mix is that of the Tampa Bay Rays, who were an AL Wild Card in 2019.

Matt Loede

Josef_Koba

MLB Delivers 67-Page Document to MLBPA Outlining Safety Protocols for Baseball's Return

Saturday Major League Baseball delivered a 67-page document to the Players Association with a number of protocols that they feel should be in place for the return of baseball to the field, including how spring training, travel and testing for the covid-19 virus should be handled.

Matt Loede

Blame the Owners, Not the Players, If a Shortened 2020 MLB Season Doesn't Happen

Matt Loede

Rcurry112

MLB 2020 Draft Set for June 10th and 11th

Major League Baseball has set up it's annual draft, which will take place on June 10th and 11th remotely unlike the past, in which the first round took place in New Jersey at the MLB Network studios.

Matt Loede

Little League World Series Cancelled for the First Time in 73 Years

There will be no Little League World Series for the first time in the event's 73-year history due to the covid-19 virus that has shut down sports all over North America. More than 300,000 people attend the World Series each year over the 10-day event.

Matt Loede

Progressive Field Gets No Love in SI's Latest Best Ballparks Poll

In the latest SI poll the staff gives their most favorite ballparks around baseball, and the home of the Indians, Progressive Field, is not found on anyone's list of top five parks, despite the jewel of Downtown Cleveland still being one of the favorite places for Clevelanders to visit.

Matt Loede

AZCardman

Indians Lookback: 39 Years Ago Today Barker is Perfect Against Blue Jays

Len Barker pitched his way into perfection 39 years ago today when he faced off against the Blue Jays in front of a small crowd of 7,290 at old Cleveland Stadium. It was the last perfect game and no-hitter for the Indians. It was the first perfect game in the Majors at the time in 13 years.

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians Face Quite a Conundrum with Nolan Jones this Summer

The Indians have a prospect that is getting closer to getting to the Majors in Nolan Jones, and while the 2020 season continues to be on hold as two sides begin to start to try and work things out, the Tribe faces an interesting situation with Jones, and if he's ready to start getting cracks at Triple-A then the Majors.

Casey Drottar

Casey Drottar

Which Stadiums Around the Majors Qualify as the Very Best in Baseball?

Major League Baseball has some majestic and beautiful ballparks that make memories for families for years to come. Today SI takes a look via video at some of the very best parks in all of the Majors, and what makes them as such

Matt Loede

What Cleveland Indians Players - Current and All-Time - Are Most Underrated?

Today our staff talks about what players from the Cleveland Indians, both currently and all-time, are the most underrated. They are the players that put in the work and usually get the job done, but just don't get the love that most other players on the franchise does.

Matt Loede