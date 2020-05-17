LeBron James' Media Company “Uninterrupted” to Produce Series on Astros Cheating Scandal

Unless you are from Houston you probably are still upset over the massive cheating that was done by the Houston Astros which many felt helped them win the World Series a few years back.

Former Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer was adamant from day one that the Astros were cheating, while current Tribe hurler Mike Clevinger let loose on the Astros organization after the penalties were announced.

While things have quieted down regarding the Astros with baseball not being played, a documentary produced by LeBron James’ media company called “Uninterrupted” will likely stir the pot again about the allegations.

The documentary, called “Sign Language” is going to offer an inside look at the Astros and what all went into the scandal.

Streaming service Quibi will debut the docuseries, and offered this teaser about what fans can look forward to.

"The documentary will transcend the baseball diamond to explore larger themes of greed, cheating, corruption, sporstmanship, and social media activism," Quibi stated.

"Sign Language will be the definitive documentary about the scandal that rock America's pastime."

The series will be produced Leon Neyfakh and Andrew Parsons from Cinemart, who did an excellent job with Hulu’s Fyre Fraud documentary about the failed music festival that left people stranded on an island with no performers.

If you are not subscribed or familiar with Quibi, it was launched in 2018 by founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, a service that provides short video stories with subscription plans starting at $4.99 per month.