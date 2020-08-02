Cleveland Baseball Insider
MLB Now at 33 Postponed Games After a Week of Chaos and Positive Covid-19 Tests

Matt Loede

Major League Baseball is now sitting at 33 postponed games as of 10am ET Sunday morning after the Milwuakee Brewers announced their scheduled doubleheader with the St.Louis Cardinals has been shelved.

The league has had to deal directly with two teams having an "outbreak" of the covid-19 virus hitting their teams, with the Miami Marlins having as many as 20 players and team personnel testing positive for the virus, and the Cardinals have a reported six players/traveling members that have tested positive as well.

As of now the Cardinals will play four games against the Tigers in Detroit, with those games starting on Tuesday to Thursday.

There will be a doubleheader between the Cards and Tigers on Wednesday.

Each club will serve as the home team for two games each at Comerica Park. 

Milwaukee will play a home-and-home series against the Chicago White Sox as scheduled.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says the league will push forward with the season, but that the players have to be smarter on the road, and not take as many risks resulting in positive tests.

"We are playing," Manfred said. "The players need to be better, but I am not a quitter in general and there is no reason to quit now. We have had to be fluid, but it is manageable."

The Indians discussed postponing Friday's game against the Twins at Target Field after the positive tests by the Cardinals became public, but instead went forward with playing the game, which they ended up losing to the Twins 4-1.

Chicago White Sox at Indians Game Thread #6, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and White Sox are set for battle in game three of their set at Progressive Field. Join us all evening long in our first 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Indians at Minnesota Twins Game Thread #7, Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and Twins are set for action for the very first time in 2020, and it's a battle of two aces as Shane Bieber goes for the Tribe against Jose Berrios for the Twins at Target Field. Join us all evening long in our second 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Indians at Minnesota Twins Game Thread #8, Friday at 8:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and Twins are set for action in game two of their four-game set at Target Field, this after the Tribe topped Minnesota 2-0 on Friday night. Join us all evening long in our third 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Game #9 Observations: Indians Offense Remains Dormant in 3-0 Loss to Minnesota

The Indians offense continues to be missing in action, as after scoring two runs Thursday, the scored one run Friday and were shutout Saturday by their rivals the Twins in a 3-0 setback at Target Field in Minnesota. Carlos Carrasco threw well, but with no offense had no shot at a win.

Casey Drottar

by

Hokey Wolf

Five "Fact or Fiction" on the Indians Nine Games into the 2020 Season

The Indians have played nine games of their 60-game slate of the 2020 season thus far, and already there are plenty of questions about the team on and off the field with a tough week around Major League Baseball. Today we play a little "Fact or Fiction" about the direction the team is going, and what to expect from the club moving forward.

Matt Loede

Indians Look to Rebound in Minnesota; Lineups for Game #9 Vs the Twins

The Indians were beaten easily by the Twins 4-1 in Target Field on Friday night, dropping their 2020 mark to 5-3 on the season. The two teams will take the field again on Saturday, with Carlos Carrasco going for the Tribe. Here's the lineups for the two teams as they get set for game three of the four-game set.

Matt Loede

The Indians Offense is Searching for Hits, When Will it Come Around?

So far the Indians are 5-3 after seven games of the 2020 season. The pitching isn't the issue thus far, but the hitting has been. The team again struggled in that department on Friday night in Minnesota, scoring a single run, and so far way too many players are off to slow starts. Is someone ready to step up and be a leader on offense, or will the struggles continue?

Mark Warmuth

Game #8 Observations: Twins Beat Up Clevinger, Indians Offense Quiet in 4-1 Setback in Minnesota

The Indians went to battle with the Twins on Friday night at Target Field, and starter Mike Clevinger allowed three first inning runs as the Twins went on for a 4-1 win to even the four-game series at one game apiece. Indians bats were again quiet, after scoring two runs in a Thursday shutout win, they managed just one against the Twins on Friday.

Zach Shafron

Indians President Chris Antonetti Speaks On Covid-19, Testing and Accountability

Indians team president Chris Antonetti spoke to the media via zoom Friday afternoon following the situation where the Indians were thinking about not playing Friday's game in Minnesota due to a potential covid-19 outbreak after the St.Louis Cardinals announced two players had the virus. Antonetti gave an update on testing as well as what the team will do going forward to keep players safe.

Matt Loede

Report: Indians Discussing Postponing Friday's Game in Minnesota

The Indians are having discussions about not playing Friday's game against the Twins at Target Field. Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports that the team is worried about the coronavirus threat after it was announced that the St.Louis Cardinals, who played last in Minnesota, have had an outbreak on their team. The Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers already have postponed Friday's game.

Matt Loede