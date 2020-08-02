MLB Now at 33 Postponed Games After a Week of Chaos and Positive Covid-19 Tests

Major League Baseball is now sitting at 33 postponed games as of 10am ET Sunday morning after the Milwuakee Brewers announced their scheduled doubleheader with the St.Louis Cardinals has been shelved.

The league has had to deal directly with two teams having an "outbreak" of the covid-19 virus hitting their teams, with the Miami Marlins having as many as 20 players and team personnel testing positive for the virus, and the Cardinals have a reported six players/traveling members that have tested positive as well.

As of now the Cardinals will play four games against the Tigers in Detroit, with those games starting on Tuesday to Thursday.

There will be a doubleheader between the Cards and Tigers on Wednesday.

Each club will serve as the home team for two games each at Comerica Park.

Milwaukee will play a home-and-home series against the Chicago White Sox as scheduled.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says the league will push forward with the season, but that the players have to be smarter on the road, and not take as many risks resulting in positive tests.

"We are playing," Manfred said. "The players need to be better, but I am not a quitter in general and there is no reason to quit now. We have had to be fluid, but it is manageable."

The Indians discussed postponing Friday's game against the Twins at Target Field after the positive tests by the Cardinals became public, but instead went forward with playing the game, which they ended up losing to the Twins 4-1.