Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Report: Lindor Won't Even Listen to Offers from Indians, Wants to Go Free Agency

Matt Loede

While we wait for the 2020 Major League Baseball season to get underway, there has not been much chatter about Cleveland Indians star shortstop Francisco Lindor and if he at some point is willing to sit down with the team about a contract extension.

That is until today.

Baseball writer and author Keith Law was a guest today on “Bull and Fox” heard from 2p-7p on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, and he shed some not so encouraging light on the situation between the Tribe and their superstar shortstop.

"What I've actually heard...they would like to pay him, but he won't even entertain contract extension offers,” Law said on the station.

“Absolutely his right to do that. They've tried to have those conversations...there just hasn't been a negotiation at all."

A lot of Indians fans have been critical of the Dolan family and the front office for their inability to get someone like Lindor to agree to stay long term, but from the sounds of it from Law, Lindor is ready to leave as soon as he’s able to.

"I personally think, knowing him and knowing who his representative is, they just want to go to free agency,” Law said.

“My understanding is, the team was willing to talk extension with him and he just said 'I'm going to free agency.'"

Many have speculated that if Lindor hits free agency he could make anywhere from $300 to $400 million on the open market if the right team is out there.

The Indians did have talks during the MLB Winter Meetings about potentially trading Lindor, but they did not feel the return was worth moving the 26-year-old.

Rumors had the Indians speaking to a number of teams, including the Dodgers and Reds about Lindor, but both teams were hesitant to give up their big name prospects in return.

This season Lindor is due to make $17.5 million if a season gets played. He will be up for a third arbitration in 2021 and then can elect to go free agency in 2022.

The Indians won’t wait that long to move the 26-year-old, and despite his popularity and being one of, if not the best player on the team the club cannot afford to not get something in return for him.

Last season Lindor hit .284 with 32 homers, 74 runs batted in and 22 steals. He’s a four-time All-Star at short and has taken home a pair of Gold Gloves in his career.

The shortstop said at one point during spring training that the two sides had been talking about an extension, but then in early March said he did not want to continue talks and broke them off prior to the suspension of spring training.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Couple MLB Players Who Were Hurt This Spring But Are Ready for the 2020 Season

Tom Verducci talks about a couple players around baseball who would not have been able to start the season if it would have kicked off on time due to injury, but with the season still on hold they have recovered and are ready to go if a season does wind up happening.

Matt Loede

What Cleveland Indians Season Best Represents Their Version of "The Last Dance?"

The ESPN drama "The Last Dance" has taken the sports world by storm, as it retells the story of the 1998 Chicago Bulls. The Cleveland Indians have had their share of memorable and drama filled seasons, and today we take a look at four that could qualify for a mini-series of their own.

Matt Loede

Plenty of Roadblocks Remain For Major League Baseball to Have a Season in 2020

The Major League Baseball season has yet to kickoff, and there's been more than one proposal on the table for the season to get started. Today we look into what roadblocks would stop the league from not only starting but potentially being successful for 2020 with the covid-19 virus still a big part of society today

Matt Loede

by

Trihawkeye

2020 Could Be a Complicated Year for Cleveland Indians Prospect Daniel Johnson

Daniel Johnson has been doing whatever he can to get a chance at the Major League level with the Indians since they traded for him from Washington. With everything that is going into the 2020 campaign, it's going to be tough for the youngster to break through for the Tribe, but there are some things he can do to push him towards getting that chance.

Casey Drottar

For Hobby or Profit, Whatever the Case the Baseball Card Industry is Thriving

The internet along with a desire to have a new form of entertainment have helped the baseball card industry despite a game in 2020 not having been played as of yet. Some do it for a hobby, others for a chance to make money, but whatever the case the card industry is booming.

Matt Loede

Depth a Key Reason the Indians Window Remains Open for the Next Few Seasons

The Indians are waiting for the 2020 season to start, and while they are they are still tinkering with the roster and looking to build a roster and team that not only will be good for this season, but one that is built around depth and could be contenders for years to come.

Mark Warmuth

by

Richard77

The Indians Can Survive the Loss of Emmanuel Clase

When baseball gets going in 2020 the Indians will be without relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase, who was suspended on Friday for taking a PED. The reliever, who the Indians acquired from the Rangers for Corey Kluber, will be forced to sit for 80 games of the 2020 season.

Casey Drottar

Should Triston McKenzie Be a Trade Chip for the Indians in 2020?

The Indians may find themselves in the thick of a playoff race in 2020, and if they are going to need to make a deal to bring in a player, there's one pitcher in the minors for the Tribe that could garner them a solid return, that being highly touted pitcher Triston McKenzie. Would the Tribe move McKenzie to improve the Major League team in 2020?

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Indians RP Clase Suspended 80 Games After Testing Positive For PEDs

Emmanuel Clase, who was acquired from the Texas Rangers in the Corey Kluber trade, was suspended Friday for taking the performance enhancing drug Boldenone.

Matt Loede

Indians, Browns, Cavs - Is Any Cleveland Team Close to Winning a Title?

Cleveland fans are passionate about their major sports teams, and that was on full display four years ago when the Cavs won a championship. Now it's 2020 and while the country faces uncertain times, the sports world will resurface again, and the debate is what team in Cleveland is closest to winning a championship next?

Matt Loede