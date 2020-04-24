Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

A Summer Without Baseball Could Complicate the Indians’ Closer Situation

Casey Drottar

There are obviously more drawbacks than benefits when it comes to an abbreviated 2020 baseball season.

One benefit for the Cleveland Indians, though, is that a delayed start allows reliever Emmanuel Clase to fully heal from the back injury he suffered in spring training.

Both Clase and fellow bullpen prospect James Karinchak have important roles this summer, so having them at full strength whenever the season kicks off is important for Cleveland.

Along with each pitcher getting more big league experience, Karinchak and Clase can also provide the Indians much needed clarity when it comes to current closer Brad Hand and his 2021 option.

Again, this is under the assumption a 2020 season takes place. Should it not, Cleveland’s closer situation suddenly becomes much murkier.

Karinchak and Clase both possess the tools needed to become a big league closer. The former pairs a high-90’s fastball with a crippling 12-to-6 curve. The latter boasts a cutter which reaches triple-digit velocity.

That said, each pitcher’s scouting report notes some issues which still need work.

Struggles with control have resulted in Karinchak’s walk rate hitting peaks as high as 24.5% in the minors. Sure, he surged through the Indians’ system last season thanks to a strikeout rate which never dipped below 53.8%. Still, Karinchak needs to limit the amount of free passes he offers hitters.

As for Clase, while Baseball Savant’s assessment notes a need for him to improve his command, he’s made some solid strides in this department. His BB/9 was as high as 5.55 while he worked through San Diego’s minor league system, but he trimmed it down to 2.31 during his major league debut with the Rangers last season.

Unfortunately, Clase was unable to display any additional progress. An upper-back strain prevented him from logging a single spring training inning in a Cleveland uniform.

Bottom line -- the Indians need to see more from Clase and Karinchak before determining who’ll be their closer of the future.

If there’s a season this summer, Cleveland would have the benefit of Hand, an All-Star who could hold down the fort while the team gets more time to evaluate its prospects.

It’s a benefit the Tribe likely won’t have in 2021. Or, to put it more accurately, a benefit the team could be hesitant to pay for.

Hand has a $10 million club option next season, the second priciest option after Carlos Santana’s $17.5 million. As we know, a summer without baseball -- or a summer featuring fan-free baseball -- will result in all teams taking massive financial hits in 2020.

With that in mind, Cleveland will likely be tentative when it comes to picking up eight-figure options.

If MLB moves forward with a shortened season this year, the Indians can get Karinchak and Clase more work, which would potentially make the decision with Hand’s option easier. Should at least one of the prospects shine, the Indians could comfortably let Hand walk, save $10 million and know they have someone to take the reins.

If there’s no baseball at all in 2020, well, things get tricky.

Theoretically, the team could still just decline Hand’s option despite Clase and Karinchak not getting more experience, choosing to let spring training serve as their audition. Said scenario certainly doesn't feel far-fetched.

It’s also a scenario which carries a fair share of risk.

Relievers tend to be volatile. They can spend months mowing down hitters with ease, then contract a weeks-long case of the yips at a moment’s notice.

There’s no guarantee Clase and Karinchak will experience that kind of turbulence. Still, should neither pitcher log an inning this year, do the Indians know enough to confidently crown one of them as closer and let Hand go?

Clase has only pitched in 23.1 big league innings. Karinchak has only faced 22 MLB hitters. If the Indians can gather anything conclusive from such small sample sizes, more power to them. That said, you'd like to think they’d need to see more before trusting one of these two with the ninth inning.

Hand’s option speaks for itself. It’s easy to see why Cleveland would choose to clear $10 million from its books, especially after a year which features notable revenue losses.

However, if neither Clase nor Karinchak adds to their respective resumes this summer, will the Indians let the desire to shed salary outweigh the risks which come from banking on inexperienced prospects in the back end of their bullpen?

It’s no easy call by any means. However, if baseball is out of the cards in 2020, it’s something Cleveland would be wise to start thinking about right away.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Super Agent Scott Boras Has a Plan to Get MLB Up and Running Quickly

If there is one person who has had his hands in the game of baseball for some time, it's super agent Scott Boras. While he and the rest of the nation await word on when Major League Baseball can start again, Boras told CNBC of a plan that could get the game up and running again sooner than later.

Matt Loede

Breaking Down the Details Surrounding the Red Sox Sign Stealing Scandal

MLB has issued penalties to the Boston Red Sox for sign-stealing during the 2018 season, the same season in which the Red Sox won the World Series.

Matt Loede

Indians Lookback: Lee Reaches the Pinnacle of Success in Time with the Indians

When the Indians made a deal with the Expos to acquire lefty pitcher Cliff Lee, little did they know that they would be getting a future Cy Young award winner. Little did they also know they would deal him shortly thereafter to shore up their roster and minor league teams with a couple name players from the Phillies.

Mark Warmuth

Indians Lookback: Finley's Tenure in Cleveland Misses the Mark as the Tribe's Lefty Ace

The Indians were bent on finding an ace for their pitching staff in the late 1990's, and in 2000 were able to convince long time Angels lefty Chuck Finley to come to the team on a three-year deal. After a 16-win season in year one, Finley struggled in the postseason and then an incident with then wife actress Tawny Kitaen derailed his final year in Cleveland.

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Hands Down Punishment for Red Sox Sign-Stealing

On Wednesday the punishment for the Red Sox organization was handed down by the MLB commissioner. While no players or Alex Cora were implicated in the findings from the investigation. However, a replay operator, J.T. Watkins, was implicated.

Matt Loede

Historic Milestones Will Be Missed Without MLB in 2020

With the 2020 MLB season at best to be shortened, there's a few players who are going to miss out on some rather historic milestones - here's a few that are going to have to wait another year to hit the mark.

Matt Loede

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Want to Buy the Mets

Former New York Yankee and entertainer Jennifer Lopez are interested in becoming owners in Major League Baseball, as they are interested in purchasing the New York Mets.

Matt Loede

by

Dudestein

Would Cleveland Have Won in '98 with Martinez or Johnson?

The 1998 Cleveland Indians apparently almost had one of two hall of fame pitchers. Would that have changed their fortunes?

Alex Hooper

by

Dudestein

Fans Sue Major League Baseball Concerning Refunds Over Tickets

A class-action lawsuit has been filed by a pair of fans in New York concerning ticket refunds that are not being given to them from the Mets and Yankees for games that were not played. The pair are suing Major League Baseball, all 30 teams and ticket brokers.

Matt Loede

Indians Lookback: Nick Swisher, Governor of the Failed State of Bro-hio

He was a former Yankee and a local favorite that was expected to give the Indians a boost in Terry Francona's first season in 2012, instead Nick Swisher was on the downtrend of his career, and within two seasons the team moved him in a failed experiment to the Braves.

Casey Drottar