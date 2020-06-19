Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

Franmil Reyes Should Be an Everyday Outfield Presence for the Indians This Summer

Casey Drottar

Despite this week carrying little good news when it comes to baseball, there remains a slight chance that we’ll have a season in 2020.

Sure, we’re still watching as commissioner Rob Manfred and players union chief Tony Clark meet for several hours and then forget what they agreed upon, all while a pandemic is shutting down spring training facilities. Still, a season in the range of 60-65 games continues to be discussed.

It’s a significant reduction from the norm. A campaign this short is going to force all teams to make major adjustments to whatever plans they had in mind for 2020.

One goal the Cleveland Indians had for this summer was to get slugger Franmil Reyes more time in the outfield. How often he’d be there remained to be determined, but it was clear he was going to get a fair shot to improve his fielding.

With the Indians now getting around 100 fewer games to work with in the months ahead, the adjustment they need to make with this project is clear.

They need to put Reyes in the outfield as frequently as possible.

Again, a role expansion for Reyes was already planned for this season before everything was paused by a pandemic. During his exit interview last fall, he told the Indians he wanted to be more than a designated hitter, and proved his dedication by arriving at spring training 18 lbs lighter.

However, it initially seemed as though Reyes would still be alternating between right field and DH, potentially rotating with Domingo Santana or one of the other members of Cleveland’s outfield herd. The reality was that, while his offseason efforts were impressive, his defensive numbers still leave a lot of room for improvement.

Said numbers won’t get better until Reyes gets more time in the field. Which is why Cleveland, during a season this abbreviated, should scrap any plans which involve positional rotations and make him an everyday outfielder.

Yes, there’s a chance such a move causes some damage to Cleveland’s overall defense. For as badly as Reyes wants to prove his ability to play in the outfield, his performance to date is undeniably unsightly.

He’s coming off a season where, among all players, his defensive runs saved (-11) and defensive runs above average (-11.5) ranked in the bottom 20. In terms of outfield jump -- which measures the reaction, burst and route an outfielder takes on plays with a 90% catch probability or lower -- only 18 players were slower than Reyes (-2.0 feet vs. average).

Admittedly, the winter weight loss may help with that last one. Still, his fielding won’t get better overnight, and the only way he can attempt to improve it is through a considerable amount of playing time.

Normally, 90 or so games could qualify as "considerable playing time" in the outfield. This summer, there won’t even be 90 games to play, period.

Over his two years in the league, Reyes has logged a total of 1,212 outfield innings, an average of 606 per season. If this summer’s campaign lands around 65 games, that’s a total of 585 available innings, plus a few more to account for any games which remain tied after the ninth.

In order to ensure Reyes gets an honest chance in the outfield, the Indians will need to give him as many of those innings as they can.

Essentially, we’re no longer talking about this as an experiment. It’s an audition.

Reyes wants to show the Indians he can be a solution to their muddled outfield. As a result, they need to let him endure the growing pains this summer. Limiting his time in the field during a shortened campaign and kicking the can to next year is only going to hinder defensive development.

There will be struggles. We’ll surely see hiccups. Yet, those are necessary for Reyes, as growing from them will make him a better outfielder. He can’t get the hook if he logs a few errors, because this limits his opportunity to learn from it.

Likewise, if Cleveland wants to give another player some time in the field, move Reyes around. For example, if the Tribe wants someone like Tyler Naquin in right, let Reyes play in left.

We all know Reyes is going to be an everyday presence in the lineup this season. He’s coming off a year where his barrel rate (14.8%), average exit velocity (93.3 mph) and hard hit percentage (51.0%) all ranked in the upper echelon of the majors.

However, Cleveland needs to make him an everyday presence in the field, as well.

Bottom line -- Indians fans spent much of the offseason begging the team to pursue an outfield power bat. Reyes has a chance to fill that role this summer, and considering he’s under team control through 2024, the Indians would certainly welcome that outcome.

However, they don’t know if he’s able to pull it off just yet, and they won’t know for sure until they get an honest look at him defensively.

In a 65 game season, that means putting Reyes in the field on an everyday basis.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MLB Players want 70 Games Not 60, Manfred and Owners Quickly Reject Proposal

Major League Baseball seems to be at yet another standstill, as this time the players are asking for more games, 70, than the owners are willing to give. While there is time to get a deal done, time is running out if a 2020 season is going to take place.

Matt Loede

Which New Addition will Make the Biggest Impact for the Indians This Summer?

Now that it appears a 2020 season is going to be played, the Indians can get back to the goal of making the postseason and taking home the AL Central crown after not making the playoffs in 2019. There's a number of new faces to the roster in 2020, and today we ask our staff what new player will have the most impact on the Tribe roster.

Matt Loede

Indians Fans - Are you Excited About the Return of Baseball? Or is it Too Little, Too Late?

It looks like after a "secret" meeting and some chatter that a 2020 season in baseball is finally going to get played. The question now is the damage that might have already been done to the game, and if they are going to recover fans. How as a fan do you feel about the game returning for a shortened 60-game slate?

Matt Loede

Baseball Closes in on a Deal for a Season as Manfred and Clark have Sit Down in Arizona

Baseball fans have been waiting for good news in regard to the 2020 season and if it's going to get played, and finally Wednesday they got it as Rob Manfred and Tony Clark had a sit down over the weekend in Arizona which was "productive" towards starting a shortened season.

Matt Loede

Indians Lookback: The John Rocker Trade of 2001 was a Massive Swing and a Miss for Tribe

The Indians in 2001 went out on a limb and made a deal for outspoken lefty closer John Rocker from the Atlanta Braves. Rocker came to Cleveland trying to find success, but instead blew an early save against the Red Sox and was never the same.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians Team Shop at Progressive Field Reopens

After Downtown Cleveland protests turned ugly on May 30th, the Cleveland Indians team shop at Progressive Field was one of the businesses that was damaged. The team announced Monday that today the shop would reopen, and hours of operation being Monday through Thursday from 11a to 4p.

Matt Loede

Silence in the Booth (For Now), How One Indians Broadcaster is Handling a Summer with Baseball

For 30 years Indians broadcaster Jim Rosenhaus has spent his summers traveling around calling baseball games. For the first time he's not because of the covid-19 pandemic that shut down all professional sports in and around the country. "Rosey" thinks there will be a season in 2020, but it's going to be very different as he and the rest of baseball tries to get back to normal.

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever

MLB is Attempting to Restart 2020 Negotiations in the Worst Possible Way

Major League Baseball owners and players continue to fight it out over money instead of trying to get the 2020 shortened season underway. It's a fight that has dragged out to the public, and it's going to be tough for the game to make any goodwill unless things get settled quickly and a season gets going

Casey Drottar

Should the Indians Use a Four-Man Rotation During a Shortened 2020 Season?

With it looking more and more like there's only going to be a schedule that will be about 50 games, how managers treat their starting rotations might be vastly different than it would be for a 162-game season. With the amount of solid starting pitching for the Indians, it might be worth going with just a four-man rotation.

Casey Drottar

What Does the Future Hold for 2020 and Beyond for Young Indians Yu Chang and Bobby Bradley?

The Indians have a pair of 24-year-old players who could be a key to the teams' future when it comes to being successful. Those two players are infielders Yu Chang and Bobby Bradley. With Carlos Santana's time likely coming to a close sooner than later, and Francisco Lindor likely being traded before he's a free agent, Chang and Bradley are important to the future of the franchise.

Mark Warmuth