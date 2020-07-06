Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

Indians Mystery: Hunter Wood and the Curious Case of the Missing Curveball

Casey Drottar

Back in spring training -- the original, not the reboot -- I discussed the likelihood of reliever Hunter Wood making the Cleveland Indians’ opening day roster.

On the surface, he seemed like a lock, especially considering the team just traded for him last summer and he’s fresh out of options. Still, there were concerning trends from Wood’s Cleveland debut last year, and his spring performance did little to alleviate them.

In response to this piece, Michael Augustine of FanGraphs suggested Wood should work on his curveball. After all, there’s barely any horizontal movement on his four-seamer, so pairing it with a decent curve could improve his overall performance.

When exploring this suggestion further, you learn two things.

One -- Wood’s curve is actually deceivingly effective despite it boasting an underwhelming spin rate.

Two -- he barely ever throws it.

It’s honestly quite perplexing. Wood’s curve may not be incredibly imposing, yet hitters still struggle to make effective contact against it. Why he under-utilizes this pitch despite both this and issues he’s experiencing with keeping the ball in the park remains a bit of a mystery.

For a quick recap, while Wood ended last season with a 2.98 ERA, several of his stats serve as red flags. His 11.1% HR/FB rate was a bit concerning considering FanGraphs views 9.5% as average, and his FIP jumped from 3.70 to 4.36 year-over-year.

Likewise, a couple retroactive metrics highlight how misleading his ERA and FIP might’ve been.

His 2019 SIERA (Skill Interactive ERA) -- which estimates what someone's ERA should’ve been by comparing him to pitchers with similar strikeout rates, walk rates and ground ball percentage -- landed at 4.49.

Meanwhile, his xFIP -- which uses the same calculations as FIP, but estimates how many home runs a pitcher should’ve allowed given the number of fly balls surrendered -- was 5.12, well over what FanGraphs views as average (3.80).

Long story short, Wood’s surface-level numbers seem fine, but you can poke holes in them. That he logged a 19.64 ERA and a HR/9 of 7.4 during spring training did little to convince you otherwise, nor does the fact all projections outlets see his ERA jumping into the 4’s this season.

With the backstory out of the way, let’s get back to that curveball.

As mentioned, Wood’s curve is noticeably underutilized, especially last season. 17.8% of his 696 pitches thrown in 2018 were curveballs. In 2019, that usage percentage dropped to 5.1% of his 752 pitches.

One reason for this may have been a drop-off in, well, drop.

Wood’s curve dropped an average of 67.9 inches in 2018, 7.0 more inches than similar curveballs at his velocity. Only eleven pitchers had more added drop in their curve than Wood that season.

Last year, his curve only had 3.9 more inches of added drop vs. average. It’s not bad, but a notable change.

Despite this, it’s still a bit difficult to explain why Wood all but ditched this pitch last season. Honestly, the more you dig into that decision, the stranger it seems.

For one, outside of his four-seamer, Wood’s curveball is his only other evenly-distributed pitch. All but 14 of his 211 sliders were thrown against righties last year. Of his 85 changeups thrown in 2019, 83 were served up against southpaws.

Meanwhile, 55% of his curves were thrown at lefties vs. 45% offered to right-handers. Basically, Wood is confident enough to throw a curveball no matter which side of the plate a hitter stands, but not confident enough to throw it frequently.

Making matters more confusing is what happens when you look at how hitters have fared against his pitches over the past two seasons.

Slider
2018 -- 157 pitches, .283 avg, 16.7% strikeout rate, .297 wOBA
2019 -- 211 pitches, .277 avg, 29.9% strikeout rate, .326 wOBA

Four-Seamer
2018 -- 367 pitches, .274 avg, 17.2% strikeout rate, .375 wOBA
2019 -- 418 pitches, .274 avg, 10.9% strikeout rate, .332 wOBA

Changeup
2018 -- 48 pitches, .333 avg, 35.7% strikeout rate, .350 wOBA
2019 -- 85 pitches, .238 avg, 17.4% strikeout rate, .246 wOBA

The fastball is clearly his favored pitch, despite the high wOBA opposing hitters have against it. Likewise, righties generated stronger results against his slider last year, while lefties had trouble making contact count against his changeup.

Now let’s compare these numbers to those against Wood’s curve.

2018 -- 124 pitches, .179 avg, 48.3% strikeout rate, .164 wOBA
2019 -- 38 pitches, .000 avg, 41.7% strikeout rate, .115 wOBA

The numbers speak for themselves.

Wood has thrown 162 curves over the past two seasons, giving up only five hits, all of which came in 2018. Of the 38 curveballs he threw last year, only five were put into play. Only one batted ball left the infield, and it came on an error.

So why is Wood so hesitant to use this pitch?

As mentioned, the spin rate isn’t great. Baseball Savant ranks it in the 26th percentile. Yet, opposing hitters’ numbers against it are still, to date, poor.

Perhaps Wood just prefers utilizing his curve as a cameo pitch, using it so infrequently solely to catch hitters off guard. That said, 56.8% of the curves he’s thrown over the last two years landed in the heart or shadow zone of the plate, so it isn’t as if it’s a junk pitch he’s trying to get hitters to chase.

In conclusion, the best answer I can give for this mystery is -- ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

I’m not here to tell a pitcher how to do his job, nor am I trying to portray Wood’s curve as one of the league’s deadliest pitches.

Still, considering the severely paltry numbers opposing hitters have against it, you can see why increasing his curve usage might serve Wood well in the long run.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Francona: "I Think it's Time to Move Forward" from Team's Nickname

Following Friday's announcement that the Cleveland Indians are exploring the possibility to changing the name of the franchise, the team's manager, Terry Francona, spoke out about the subject for the first time on Sunday, stating that he thinks that it's time to do more listening on the subject, and that "it's time to move forward" with discussions on the potential of changing the long time nickname of the Cleveland MLB franchise.

Matt Loede

by

Skendig

Indians Bench Coach Brad Mills to be Absent This Season, Opts Out to Return to Family

The Indians will be without one of their key components from a coaching staff perspective in 2020, as long time bench coach Brad Mills has opted out for this season, and will be returning to Texas to be with his family, who tragically lost a grandson who drowned earlier this year.

Zach Shafron

by

Greenzipper

Report: Cleveland Indians 2020 Schedule to Be Released Monday

Indians fans who have been patiently waiting for the team’s 2020 schedule to be released will be waiting just a little while longer, as Saturday Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the schedule for the Tribe and the rest of the league will be released on Monday.

Matt Loede

There’s Nothing Surprising About the Indians Considering a Name Change

The Indians sent shock waves throughout their fan base on Friday night when they announced that they were exploring looking into possibly no longer being known as the "Indians" and instead changing their name. While there was plenty of debate on both sides if this was/is the right move or not, it really should not come as much of a shock that the team is looking into a name change moving forward.

Casey Drottar

Indians Fans Speak Out Following News That Team is Considering a Name Change

Friday the Cleveland Indians announced plans to have meetings to discuss the hot button topic of the possibility of changing the name of the franchise away from "Indians." The move has drawn the ire of many fans, while others think that a move of the name is justified and should have happened sooner.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians Announce Plans to Explore Potential Name Change

The baseball franchise in Cleveland has been known as the "Indians" since 1915, and while there's been some unrest about the name over the past few decades, the team has always stuck with their long term name. Now that may change as Friday the team announced they are exploring options to change the name of the franchise on the heels of the Washington Redskins of the NFL doing the same.

Matt Loede

After Leukemia Fight, Carrasco Says He's Ready for 2020 Season

Indians starter Carlos Carrasco, who last year at this time was battling for his life in a fight against leukemia, is back and ready to be a part again of the rotation in 2020.

T.J. Zuppe

Indians Sign Three, Roster Pool Up to 58 Players

The Indians continue to tweak their roster as camp opens for the team at Progressive Field as well as in Eastlake at Classic Park. Friday the team inked three players to minor league deals, sending one player to Eastlake and two veteran players to Progressive Field to workout with the Major League Indians.

Matt Loede

Bieber (Again) Slated to Start the Opener for the Indians, Knows a Fast Start is Critical in Short Season

Shane Bieber was on top of the world after being named the Indians opening day starter back in early March, only to see that taken away from him when the pandemic forced the shutdown of Major League Baseball. Now it looks like Bieber again is going to start come opening day, and he knows that a fast start is critical for he and the Indians in a short 60-game season.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians OF Delino DeShields Tests Positive for Covid-19 Virus

The Cleveland Indians are a fairly healthy bunch as they start spring training 2.0, but one player that is not with the team is outfielder Delino DeShields, who has tested positive for the covid-19 virus and will need a pair of negative tests before he can come to join the team in Cleveland.

Matt Loede