Blake Dunn Out, Rece Hinds In? Why the Reds Should Make the Switch
The Reds' offense has been struggling again lately. They are coming off a 3-4 home stand against two mediocre teams, the Cardinals and the Nationals.
With Austin Hays and his five home runs on the injured list, the Reds are missing that power bat in the middle of their lineup.
It might be a good time to call up Rece Hinds, who most fans remember for his five home runs in his first six Major League games last season.
The 24-year-old is slashing .274/.338/.521 with a 125 wRC+ in Triple-A through 134 plate appearances in 2025.
In his last nine games, he has really heated up, slashing .351/.400/.703 with six extra-base hits, two stolen bases, and just a 20% strikeout rate.
In the big leagues, Blake Dunn is getting on base at a decent clip thanks to his 11.8% walk rate. However, he has struggled to hit in the big leagues, hitting just .170 with a .617 OPS and no power.
The Reds need more outfield production and it's time to see if Hinds can continue his hot hitting and improved approach in the Major Leagues.
The Reds start a four-game series with the Atlanta Braves on Monday night at 7:15 ET.
