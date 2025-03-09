Inside The Reds

Postgame Observations: Graham Ashcraft Bounces Back, Reds Fall to Angels 4-1

A quiet day for the Reds' offense.

Mar 9, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft (23) throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
The Reds fell to the Angels 4-1 on Sunday afternoon. Check out our postgame takeaways below:

Progress from Graham Ashcraft

After giving up a run on back-to-back doubles to start the game, Graham Ashcraft settled down and tossed four innings of one-run baseball. The right-hander allowed three hits, walked a batter, and struck out five.

Ashcraft, who is fighting for a spot on the roster, needed a good performance after giving up five runs in his last game. His spring ERA sits at 5.91.

Quiet Day for the Bats

On a day where just a couple of the Reds' regulars were in the lineup, the bats went quiet. Cincinnati was held without a hit until the fifth inning when prospect Sal Stewart singled off of Kenley Jansen. Stewart later doubled in the game as well.

Later in the fifth with Tyler Stephenson on third base, Stuart Fairchild laid down a bunt that seemed to be a safety queeze, but Stephenson didn't run and the Reds didn't score.

In the ninth, Noelvi Marte tripled and scored on an Austin Wynns sacrifice fly to avoid the shutout.

The Reds had just five hits on the day.

Alexis Diaz Makes Spring Debut

Alexiz Diaz made his spring debut after tweaking something during pitchers fielding practice early in the spring. He worked around a hit and a walk to pitch a scoreless inning.

News and Notes

  • Scott Barlow gave up two runs on three hits in his inning of work.
  • Albert Abreu gave up his first run of the spring.
  • Yosver Zulueta did not allow a hit or a run in his scoreless inning of work.
  • Will Benson stole his first base of the spring.
  • The Reds were 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Up Next

The Reds face off against the San Diego Padres at Peoria Stadium on Monday at 4:10 ET.

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

