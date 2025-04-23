Postgame Takeaways: Defensive Miscues Haunt, Reds Fall to Marlins 4-3

Inside The Reds

The Reds will try to avoid being swept on Wednesday.

Apr 22, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Martinez (28) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds (11-13) fell to the Miami Marlins (11-12) 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Martinez's Best Start of Season

After a couple of rough starts to start the season, Nick Martinez settled down after allowing a first-inning run to allow just two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out four.

Tuesday's start lowered his ERA to 5.40.

Rough Defense Proves Costly

In the seventh inning with the Reds up 3-2, Connor Norby started the inning with a double off of Graham Ashcraft. After Ashcraft caught a popup for the first out of the inning, Otto Lopez singled up the middle to tie the game at three. Instead of hitting the cutoff man, Friedl threw the ball home which allowed Lopez to move up to second.

Later in the inning with two outs, Xavier Edwards hit an infield single and Ashcraft tried to make a miraculous throw to first base, but the ball sailed over Jeimer Candelario's head and allowed Lopez to score and the Marlins to take a 4-3 lead.

Not Quite Enough Offense

The Reds got on the board when Noelvi Marte hit a home run 116.7 mph to tie the game at one in the third.

TJ Friedl doubled home Jose Trevino in the fifth to give the Reds their first lead of the night.

In the sixth, Jeimer Candelario added a sacrifice fly to give the Reds a 3-1 lead at the time.

Trevino and Friedl had four of Cincinnati's seven hits.

News and Notes

  • The Reds went 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position.
  • TJ Friedl, Elly De La Cruz, and Austin Hays all stole a base.
  • Tony Santillan and Scott Barlow both had scoreless appearances.

Up Next

The Reds and Marlins will play the the third and final game of the series at Wednesday at 1:10 ET.

