Postgame Takeaways: Defensive Miscues Haunt, Reds Fall to Marlins 4-3
The Cincinnati Reds (11-13) fell to the Miami Marlins (11-12) 4-3 on Tuesday night.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Martinez's Best Start of Season
After a couple of rough starts to start the season, Nick Martinez settled down after allowing a first-inning run to allow just two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out four.
Tuesday's start lowered his ERA to 5.40.
Rough Defense Proves Costly
In the seventh inning with the Reds up 3-2, Connor Norby started the inning with a double off of Graham Ashcraft. After Ashcraft caught a popup for the first out of the inning, Otto Lopez singled up the middle to tie the game at three. Instead of hitting the cutoff man, Friedl threw the ball home which allowed Lopez to move up to second.
Later in the inning with two outs, Xavier Edwards hit an infield single and Ashcraft tried to make a miraculous throw to first base, but the ball sailed over Jeimer Candelario's head and allowed Lopez to score and the Marlins to take a 4-3 lead.
Not Quite Enough Offense
The Reds got on the board when Noelvi Marte hit a home run 116.7 mph to tie the game at one in the third.
TJ Friedl doubled home Jose Trevino in the fifth to give the Reds their first lead of the night.
In the sixth, Jeimer Candelario added a sacrifice fly to give the Reds a 3-1 lead at the time.
Trevino and Friedl had four of Cincinnati's seven hits.
News and Notes
- The Reds went 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position.
- TJ Friedl, Elly De La Cruz, and Austin Hays all stole a base.
- Tony Santillan and Scott Barlow both had scoreless appearances.
Up Next
The Reds and Marlins will play the the third and final game of the series at Wednesday at 1:10 ET.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast