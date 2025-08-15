Brewers Expected to Be Without Two Key Players in Series Against Reds
The Milwaukee Brewers are expected to be without two key players for at least the first couple of games in their series against the Reds, starting on Friday, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.
Brewers center fielder Blake Perkins was placed on the bereavement list on Thursday and Isaac Collins is expected to go on the paternity list on Friday, according to McCalvy.
Perkins is slashing .264/.338/.472 with eight extra-base hits in 22 games this season. He has missed most of the season with a fractured right shin that he suffered in spring training.
Collins, a candidate to win the Rookie of the Year award, is slashing .288/.384/.448 with 26 extra-base hits in 99 games for Milwaukee this season.
The Brewers come into the series having won 12 straight games while the Reds are coming off of a series win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Game one of the series will get underway at 6:40 ET at Great American Ball Park. Nick Martinez will start for Cincinnati and the Brewers have yet to announce a starter.
