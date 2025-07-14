Cincinnati Reds Add Intriguing Prospects in Middle Rounds of 2025 MLB Draft
After drafting Mason Neville with their first pick of the day on Monday, the Cincinnati Reds have made six more picks.
With the 145th pick, the Reds selected high school outfielder Eli Pitts. He was ranked as the 10th-best player in the state of Georgia and was committed to the University of South Florida. He was not ranked in MLB.com's top 250 prospects.
The Reds selected right-handed pitcher out of Kennesaw State, Braden Osbolt, with the 174th pick of the draft. Osbolt appeared in just four games last season before having Tommy John surgery.
With the 204th pick, the Reds selected right-handed pitcher Justin Henschel out of Florida Gulf Coast. Henschel was not ranked in MLB.com's top 250 prospects. Like Osbolt, Henschel appeared in just three games last season before having Tommy John surgery.
The Reds selected left-handed pitcher Kyle McCoy with the 234th pick in the draft. MLB.com had McCoy ranked as the 197th best prospect in the draft. The left-hander had a 3.32 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 84 innings with the Terrapins last season.
With the 264th pick of the 2025 draft, the Reds selected Arizona State outfielder Kien Vu. The outfielder was not ranked in MLB.com's top 250 prospects, but slashed .354/.458/.601 in 50 games with Arizona State last season.
The Reds selected first baseman Ty Doucette out of Rutgers with the 294th pick of the draft. The first baseman was not ranked in MLB.com's top 250 prospects. The 21-year-old slashed .350/.431/.557 with 23 extra-base hits in 57 games for the Scarlet Knights last season.
Round 11 of the draft will begin at 4:10 ET following an hour-long break.
