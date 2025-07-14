Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Add Intriguing Prospects in Middle Rounds of 2025 MLB Draft

The Reds have made seven picks on Monday so far.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred opens the MLB Draft at The Coca-Cola Roxy. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jul 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred opens the MLB Draft at The Coca-Cola Roxy. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

After drafting Mason Neville with their first pick of the day on Monday, the Cincinnati Reds have made six more picks.

With the 145th pick, the Reds selected high school outfielder Eli Pitts. He was ranked as the 10th-best player in the state of Georgia and was committed to the University of South Florida. He was not ranked in MLB.com's top 250 prospects.

The Reds selected right-handed pitcher out of Kennesaw State, Braden Osbolt, with the 174th pick of the draft. Osbolt appeared in just four games last season before having Tommy John surgery.

With the 204th pick, the Reds selected right-handed pitcher Justin Henschel out of Florida Gulf Coast. Henschel was not ranked in MLB.com's top 250 prospects. Like Osbolt, Henschel appeared in just three games last season before having Tommy John surgery.

The Reds selected left-handed pitcher Kyle McCoy with the 234th pick in the draft. MLB.com had McCoy ranked as the 197th best prospect in the draft. The left-hander had a 3.32 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 84 innings with the Terrapins last season.

With the 264th pick of the 2025 draft, the Reds selected Arizona State outfielder Kien Vu. The outfielder was not ranked in MLB.com's top 250 prospects, but slashed .354/.458/.601 in 50 games with Arizona State last season.

The Reds selected first baseman Ty Doucette out of Rutgers with the 294th pick of the draft. The first baseman was not ranked in MLB.com's top 250 prospects. The 21-year-old slashed .350/.431/.557 with 23 extra-base hits in 57 games for the Scarlet Knights last season.

Round 11 of the draft will begin at 4:10 ET following an hour-long break.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News