Cincinnati Reds Lose Key Piece of Coaching Staff to Arizona Diamondbacks
The Cincinnati Reds are losing a key part of their coaching staff to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Cincinnati's third-base coach J.R. House is heading to Arizona to be their third-base coach, according to AZCentral's Nick Piecoro.
House has been with the Reds since 2019 and also spends a lot of time working with the catchers.
He will also take on the role of catching coach for Arizona.
House lives in Arizona and this move will allow him to live their year-round.
“Being in Cincinnati was awesome,” House told Piecoro. “Just a tremendous experience overall. Learned a lot and made a lot of lifelong friends. But at the same time, we live in Arizona. This is home.
It was reported earlier this offseason that the whole staff under manager Terry Francona was asked to return. The Reds will now need to fill the role of third-base coach
The Reds went 83-79 this season and made the postseason for the first time since 2020. They fell in two games to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Wild Card series.
