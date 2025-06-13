Cincinnati Reds Manager Provides Injury Update on Ace Hunter Greene
Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona spoke with reporters on Thursday before they face off against the Detroit Tigers and shared an update on starting pitcher Hunter Greene.
Greene went to Los Angeles to get a second opinion on his injured groin, but it showed nothing worse than the first opinion, according to The Enquirer's Gordon Wittenmyer.
Greene also got an epidural in his back and has one final meeting with doctors in Los Angeles before the Reds will try to nail down a timeline.
Greene had been putting together one of the best seasons of his career. He had a 2.72 ERA, a WHIP of 0.97, and 73 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings.
The Reds signed Wade Miley to a Major League deal to take Greene's spot in the rotation.
You can see Wittenmyer's full post below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast