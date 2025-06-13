Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Manager Provides Injury Update on Ace Hunter Greene

Francona spoke with reporters on Friday.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona spoke with reporters on Thursday before they face off against the Detroit Tigers and shared an update on starting pitcher Hunter Greene.

Greene went to Los Angeles to get a second opinion on his injured groin, but it showed nothing worse than the first opinion, according to The Enquirer's Gordon Wittenmyer.

Greene also got an epidural in his back and has one final meeting with doctors in Los Angeles before the Reds will try to nail down a timeline.

Greene had been putting together one of the best seasons of his career. He had a 2.72 ERA, a WHIP of 0.97, and 73 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings.

The Reds signed Wade Miley to a Major League deal to take Greene's spot in the rotation.

