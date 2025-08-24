Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Rookie Makes History in Major League Debut

Greg Kuffner

Aug 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Zach Maxwell (78) throws his debut pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds lost their third straight game, falling 10-1 to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Despite the loss, rookie pitcher Zach Maxwell made his Major League debut and made franchise history.

"It was great," Maxwell said. "You kind of black out when you're out there. I just saw my family. That is what it's really about. I threw the ball well."

He came just the fifth relief pitcher in Reds' history to strike out five batters in his Major League debut.

"I didn't know that," Maxwell said. "Is that good? Wow."

Maxwell gave up a solo home run in his two innings of work, but struck out five and helped save the bullpen on a night that Andrew Abbott struggled.

Maxwell had a bunch of family in town to watch.

"It means a lot. I just saw them. It's like a full circle moment with everything they've given for me to be in this position coming to fruition and them being pumped up for it."

You can watch and listen to Maxwell, Terry Francona, and Abbott's postgame comments below:

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

