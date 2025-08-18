Cincinnati Reds Starting Pitcher Quietly Emerging as One of Baseball's Best Pitchers

Andrew Abbott is now qualified among pitchers. He ranks:



1st in HardHit% (32.0%)

2nd in ERA (2.28)

4th in bWAR (5.2)

7th in Win Probability Added (+2.91)

14th in WHIP (1.08)

14th in fWAR (3.2)



