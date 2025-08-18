Cincinnati Reds Starting Pitcher Quietly Emerging as One of Baseball's Best Pitchers
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott is coming off one of the most impressive weeks of his young career.
He faced off against two of the best teams in baseball, the Phillies and the Brewers, and gave up just three runs on 10 hits in 14 2/3 innings. He did not walk a batter in the two starts and struck out 13.
As Bryce Spalding mentioned in the post below, Abbott ranks first in hard hit percentage allowed, second in ERA, fourth in bWAR, 7th in win probability added, 14th in WHIP, in 14th in fWAR.
The left-hander is 8-3 with a 2.28 ERA and 112 strikeouts over 22 starts and 130 innings.
The Reds desperately needed a win on Sunday to avoid getting swept, and Abbott delivered by throwing seven shutout innings in the 3-2 win.
"Hammering down on location, staying away from barrels as much as possible," Abbott said. "You know they're going to find barrels because they're a good team. Staying away, keeping the leadoff man off base as much as possible, and just trying to keep momentum on our side as much as I could."
The Reds start a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. Brady Singer will start on the mound for Cincinnati.
