Exclusive Interview: Kyle Boddy Opens Up About Reds, Hunter Greene, and Much More

A great interview.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds minor-league pitching coordinator Kyle Boddy walks around the bullpen during spring practice, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the baseball team's spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. Cincinnati Reds Spring Training 2 23 2020
Cincinnati Reds minor-league pitching coordinator Kyle Boddy walks around the bullpen during spring practice, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the baseball team's spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.
We sat down for an exclusive interview with Kyle Boddy, the founder and owner of the baseball performance training system Driveline Baseball.

The Cincinnati Reds hired Boddy in October of 2019 to be their Minor League Director of Pitching Initiatives/Pitching Coordinator.

He had an offer from the Cubs as well and thought before driving to Cincinnati that he'd accept that offer.

In 2021, the Reds and Boddy mutually decided to part ways.

He remains heavily involved in Driveline and serves as a Special Advisor to the Boston Red Sox.

In the interview, Boddy discussed his time with the Reds, his departure from the organization, his thoughts on Hunter Greene, if the Reds should be worried about Chase Petty, the importance of bat speed, what it's been like having so much success at Driveline, and so much more.

Boddy worked with Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Carson Spiers, Graham Ashcraft, Alexis Diaz, and others in his time with the organization.

You can watch the interview in its entirety below:

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

