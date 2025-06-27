Inside The Reds

Former Cincinnati Reds Infielder Elects Free Agency

Barrero was designated for assignment by the Cardinals.

May 5, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Jose Barrero (27) reacts after hitting a two run double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
May 5, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Jose Barrero (27) reacts after hitting a two run double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Former Cincinnati Reds infielder/outfielder Jose Barrero was designated for assignment by the St. Louis Cardinals earlier this week has rejected an outright assignment to the minor leagues and has elected free agency, according to Steve Adams of MLBTradeRumors.

The 27-year-old slashed .138/.194/.276 in 22 games for the Cardinals.

Barrero played for the Reds from 2020 to 2024 and appeared in 139 games. The former top prospect hit just .182/.238/.257 with 21 extra-base hits in that timespan.

He apparently has interest from a team in Japan but is going to explore his options around Major League Baseball first.

Greg Kuffner
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

