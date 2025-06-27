Former Cincinnati Reds Infielder Elects Free Agency
Former Cincinnati Reds infielder/outfielder Jose Barrero was designated for assignment by the St. Louis Cardinals earlier this week has rejected an outright assignment to the minor leagues and has elected free agency, according to Steve Adams of MLBTradeRumors.
The 27-year-old slashed .138/.194/.276 in 22 games for the Cardinals.
Barrero played for the Reds from 2020 to 2024 and appeared in 139 games. The former top prospect hit just .182/.238/.257 with 21 extra-base hits in that timespan.
He apparently has interest from a team in Japan but is going to explore his options around Major League Baseball first.
