Gavin Lux to Wear No. 2 After Cincinnati Reds Acquired Him in Trade With Los Angeles Dodgers

The Reds traded for Lux on Monday.

Oct 29, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux (9) slides into second with a double during the second inning in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Reds traded for Gavin Lux on Monday night. The veteran officially has his number for the 2025 season.

Lux will wear No. 2.

Ty France wore number two in 2024 and Jose Barrero wore the number in 2022-2023. Lux was No. 9 with the Dodgers.

