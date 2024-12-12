Inside The Reds

Look: Will Benson Wears Hilarious Shirt to Troll Reds Legend Joey Votto

Votto turned 41 this year.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) waits to bat in the third inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. The game was scoreless after four innings.
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) waits to bat in the third inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. The game was scoreless after four innings. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Reds outfielder Will Benson trolled Joey Votto before his workout on Thursday. It included a picture of Bensn wearing a shirt that read "Happy 40th Joey," featuring an illustration of Votto using a walker.

Votto responded on Instagram.

"Look at my friends (Will)," Votto wrote. "The disrespect. Couple little chess wins and how he gets to punk me during his offseason training. Congrats, you made the list."

Check out the back and forth below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published |Modified
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Home/News