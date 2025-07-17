MLB Analyst Highlights Cincinnati Reds Starting Pitcher as Key to Second Half
The second half of the Reds' season starts on Friday against the New York Mets. Cincinnati currently sits at 50-47 and 2 1/2 games out of a National League Wild Card spot.
If they are going to contend in the second half, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon thinks Hunter Greene will have to be a key part.
"Greene, who entered 2025 as the team's ace, has slow-rolled his way back from a Grade 1 right groin strain since going on the injured list for the second time in early May," Sheldon wrote. "Despite a clean MRI on July 7, he reported symptoms and canceled a rehab assignment. It's being left up to him to determine when he can resume pitching. But considering Greene is a guy with a long-term contract who intends to be a leader, the club wants him back sooner rather than later. When he is, he can be one of the best starters in baseball."
The right-hander has a 2.72 ERA over 11 starts to go along with 73 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings with the Reds this season.
The Reds could certainly use their ace back and healthy for the stretch run, but it doesn't seem like he will be back anytime soon. We provided the latest update on Greene and others here.
