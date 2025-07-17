Inside The Reds

MLB Analyst Highlights Cincinnati Reds Starting Pitcher as Key to Second Half

The Reds are 50-47 at the All-Star break.

Greg Kuffner

May 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
May 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

The second half of the Reds' season starts on Friday against the New York Mets. Cincinnati currently sits at 50-47 and 2 1/2 games out of a National League Wild Card spot.

If they are going to contend in the second half, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon thinks Hunter Greene will have to be a key part.

"Greene, who entered 2025 as the team's ace, has slow-rolled his way back from a Grade 1 right groin strain since going on the injured list for the second time in early May," Sheldon wrote. "Despite a clean MRI on July 7, he reported symptoms and canceled a rehab assignment. It's being left up to him to determine when he can resume pitching. But considering Greene is a guy with a long-term contract who intends to be a leader, the club wants him back sooner rather than later. When he is, he can be one of the best starters in baseball."

The right-hander has a 2.72 ERA over 11 starts to go along with 73 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings with the Reds this season.

The Reds could certainly use their ace back and healthy for the stretch run, but it doesn't seem like he will be back anytime soon. We provided the latest update on Greene and others here.

You can see the full list for all the teams here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News