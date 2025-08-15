MLB Analyst Says Cincinnati Reds Could Be a Scary Team Down the Stretch
The Cincinnati Reds are 64-58 and just a half game out of the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
The MLB Now crew had high praise for the Reds heading down the stretch.
"This team is scary because of a starting rotation," they said. "We saw what Hunter Greene did, he came back and dominated. The stuff is there. Lodolo. Nasty. Andrew Abbott, I think is a young version of Tommy Glavine with really good stuff. He has multiple ways of getting guys out. Brady Singer has found a spot. Derek Johnson can't get enough praise from me."
The Reds start a key three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night at Great American Ball Park.
"This is going to be a scary team down the strech,"
It's good to see the Reds receive some national recognition.
You can watch the full clip below:
