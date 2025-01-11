New Reds Pitcher Brady Singer Thrilled To Be Playing With Elly De La Cruz
The Reds traded for Brady Singer in November, sending Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer to Kansas City.
Singer mentioned how lucky he was to be able to play along side Bobby Witt Jr. in Kansas City and now gets to play with Elly De La Cruz in Cincinnati.
"First of all, I am pretty dang lucky," Singer said during an interview with MLB Network Radio. "I got to watch Bobby and now I get to have Tito to manage and get to watch Elly De La Cruz. I just got a front-row seat to a lot of good games."
When asked about Witt Jr. and De La Cruz, Singer praised both of them.
"Two phenomenal players," Singer said. "It's really cool to see how many good players we have in our game."
When talking about De La Cruz directly, Singer said the athletic ability stands out.
"He is super athletic and has the whole entire package," Singer said. "Complete player. I am excited to sit back and watch him."
Singer is expected to fit right in the middle of the Reds rotation in 2025.
