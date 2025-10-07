Reds Make Clear Statement About Plans for Superstar Elly De La Cruz's Future
Elly De La Cruz is staying at shortstop.
At least that is the word from the Cincinnati Reds on October 6, 2025. Cincinnati’s President of Baseball Operations, Nick Krall, confirmed that the offseason plan is that De La Cruz will be the Reds' shortstop in 2026.
According to Charlie Goldsmith, there was a big feeling of “status quo” as Krall and Reds general manager Brad Meador met with the media on Monday. Though they did make a statement on one change with their budding superstar in 2026.
“He got tired toward the middle of the season,” Krall said. “It caught up with him. We talked about what’s the best way to deploy him moving forward on a daily basis.”
It was clear that De La Cruz’s quest for 162 took a toll on him that he was not prepared for. It seemed as though he had lost his plate discipline late in the season and returned to very erratic play with the glove. Even just a few off days will go a long way next year.
As for his potion, Krall made no bones about whether they have considered a change.
“As of right now, no,” he said. “He had some hiccups defensively in the second half of the season. We’ve got to figure out how to clean those up and get him to become a better shortstop and make those routine plays.”
One would have to think the Reds will need to make a change at that position if nothing improves with De La Cruz’s consistency.
