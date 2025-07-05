Report: Reds Ace to Start Rehab Assignment in Triple-A Louisville
Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, according to Charlie Goldsmith.
Greene threw a simulated game on Wednesday and faced five batters. After the session, he reported he felt good.
“When you're coming off rehab or the IL, number one is, obviously, feeling good in whatever area you've been injured or trying to come back from, so that's number one,” Greene told MLB.com. “And then feel and making sure your stuff is sharp and polished, and that's really it.”
He threw another bullpen on Saturday before game two of the series.
The Reds will most likely ramp Greene back up a couple of innings at time while on his rehab assignment. A realistic return would be sometime after the All-Star break.
The 25-year-old is 4-3 with a 2.72 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 11 starts this season for Cincinnati.
