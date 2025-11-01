Inside The Reds

Latest Trade Idea Could Give Cincinnati Reds' Roster a Boost

Locked On A's has an idea for the Reds regarding Ke'Bryan Hayes.

Aug 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds have a gold glove caliber third baseman in Ke’Bryan Hayes and yet there are questions about his future. Would it be better if the Reds traded Hayes?

Locked On A’s has an idea.

The Reds could possibly trade Hayes to the A’s for right handed pitcher Justin Sterner.

Sterner pitched 65 innings out of the bullpen for the A’s in 2025. He had a 3.18 ERA, which was buoyed by a 4.27 FIP, and a nice 3.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The one thing he struggled with was the long ball. He allowed 10 HR in those 65 innings, or a HR/9 ratio of 1.4.

Hayes’ glove is gold, but his bat is almost non-existent. Even with his increased effectiveness at the plate as a Red compared to his 2025 with the Pittsburgh Pirates he is still over 20% below the league average production.

There's also the matter of health. It was revealed that Hayes has long-term back issues that he deals with each year.

Hayes is under contract for the next four years. If he hits around league average, he could be worth the $7 million dollars per year. If not, he's an expensive defensive replacement.

The opportunity this would open up for Sal Stewart to take over at third base, coupled with the addition to the Reds bullpen, would make this an acceptable offer, should the two teams explore it.

Check out the idea below:

