These Two Power Bats Have Been Linked to Reds in Free Agency

The Cincinnati Reds' offense has been severely lacking in the power department over the last few seasons. The team has not hit 200 or more home runs in a season since the 2021 season, when Joey Votto, Nick Castellanos, and Eugenio Suarez led the team in that category. That Reds team finished third in the National League Central and was the first team out of the Wild Card picture, but did have a winning record.

This offseason, the Reds find themselves in a situation where if they can land a serious power threat to add to the lineup, they can make a serious run at another playoff run and potentially a Division title. It's no secret that the ownership group does not want to add more money to their 2026 budget if they can avoid it, but some major media outlets and reporters have linked major power threats to the team should they decide to spend some money.

Pete Alonso was a late signee for the Mets this past offseason, as he tested the market. John Heyman of the New York Post reported in January that the Reds were a dark horse to sign the slugger. "Could the Reds pursue Pete Alonso? It's probably a long shot, but with Alonso's market not developing as expected, word is Cincy may consider it."

Could that be the case again this offseason? One contributor from MLBTradeRumors.com has the Reds as a potential destination for Pete Alonso. His projected contract is around six years and $150 million or more, which will be a tough ask for the Reds to go after. The 30-year-old finished 2025 slashing .272/.347/.524 with 38 home runs, 126 RBIs, a league-leading 41 doubles, and was awarded the Silver Slugger Award. The two-time Home Run Derby winner would be a serious offensive addition in Cincinnati.

At the trade deadline this past July, there was one name that seemed to fill two glaring needs: Eugenio Suarez. Instead, the Reds went with defense, trading what would wind up being the 2025 Gold Glove winner in Ke'Bryan Hayes. Suarez, instead, was traded to Seattle, helping the Mariners reach the American League Championship Series.

Suarez would be limited to a Designated Hitter role if he were to return to Cincinnati, barring a move of Ke'Bryan Hayes. The 34-year-old slashed .248/.320/.576 with 49 home runs and 118 RBIs last season. His contract projection is around 3 years and $72 million. Could Suarez decide to come back to Cincinnati and be the power bat the Reds need?

